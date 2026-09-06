Myanmar President pledges to facilitate Vietnamese investment

Hanoi (VNA) – Myanmar President Min Aung Hlaing affirmed his commitment to facilitating Vietnamese investment projects in Myanmar, while giving high priority to promoting trade and investment ties between the two countries.



Speaking at the Vietnam- Myanmar Business Forum in Hanoi on September 6, the leader said diplomatic relations the two countries were officially established on May 28, 1975. Cooperation now extends beyond political and diplomatic spheres to a wide range of areas, including security, defence, economy, trade and investment.



Economic and trade cooperation reflects significant potential for the future development of the two countries. Vietnam is currently one of Myanmar’s important trading partners, with bilateral trade exceeding 510 million USD in 2025–2026.



Vietnam is also a major investor in Myanmar, with total registered capital of over 2.53 billion USD across more than 30 active projects.



President Min Aung Hlaing emphasised that Myanmar calls for Vietnam's cooperation in digital infrastructure development, cybersecurity, digital transformation, public services, information technology, and digital payment systems, as well as in fostering an innovation-driven business environment.



At the same time, Myanmar invites Vietnamese investors to participate in the manufacturing of technology equipment at high-tech zones, he continued.



Speaking at the forum, Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Van Thang spoke highly of the contributions made by the business communities of both countries in recent times, particularly by Vietnamese enterprises that have chosen Myanmar as a destination for long-term investment and business operations.



The official said the two sides should further strengthen the connectivity and complementarity between their economies; establish a stable and transparent legal framework and a conducive environment to bolster domestic capacity and build independent, self-reliant economies in each country; and enhance the sharing of experience to further improve the investment and business environment, boost competitiveness and make the two countries more attractive destinations for high-quality foreign investment.



“Vietnam stands ready to share its experience in ensuring economic security and promoting sustainable growth, particularly in macroeconomic and financial stability policies and the development of the sharing economy,” the Deputy PM said.



He said the two sides should make effective use of existing cooperation mechanisms, including the Joint Committee on Bilateral Cooperation and the Subcommittee on Trade.



Vietnamese and Myanmar investors should uphold the principles of cooperation, seeking not only business opportunities but also becoming trusted, long-term partners that contribute to each country’s development. They should also strengthen their social responsibility by creating jobs and stable incomes for local people, helping protect the environment and supporting social welfare policies.



The official encouraged Vietnamese businesses to further expand investment in areas where Myanmar has demand, including telecommunications, digital transformation, agriculture, education and training.



The Deputy PM also expressed hope that the President, Government and relevant agencies of Myanmar would continue to provide a favourable, stable and predictable investment and business environment, while helping resolve difficulties facing Vietnamese businesses.



For its part, Vietnam remains committed to providing the most favourable conditions for Myanmar businesses to invest and expand their operations in the country, particularly in high-value-added sectors such as processing, high technology, logistics, high-tech agriculture and the digital economy, Thang said.



During the forum, business communities from the two countries signed and exchanged memorandums of understanding on cooperation in various fields./.



VNA