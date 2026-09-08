Vietnam, US seek to boost cultural and educational exchanges

Hanoi (VNA) – Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Dang Hoang Giang received visiting US Assistant Secretary of State for Educational and Cultural Affairs Cate Dillon in Hanoi on September 8.

Congratulating Dillon on her appointment as Assistant Secretary of State, Giang highlighted the significance of her visit to the overall development of the Vietnam-US Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

He affirmed that Vietnam consistently regards education and training as a top national priority and a key driver of the country’s breakthrough development. The country is prioritising the development of high-quality human resources in science and technology, innovation and digital transformation, he said.

Giang spoke highly of effective US support through the Fulbright scholarship programme, as well as cooperation by major US technology companies, including Intel and Apple, in developing high-quality personnel in Vietnam.

Regarding cultural cooperation, he said cultural ties and people-to-people exchanges have increasingly become an important area of cooperation between the two countries. He expressed his hope that both sides would continue to promote substantive cooperation in this field.

Giang asked Dillon and the US Department of State to support and consider expanding scholarship programmes for Vietnamese students, and encourage reputable US universities to establish branches or offer training programmes in Vietnam.

"Vietnam is ready to facilitate the expansion of the presence and long-term cooperation of US universities, educational institutions and businesses in the country," he affirmed.

For her part, Dillon said education and training have been a long-standing area of cooperation and play an important role in the Vietnam-US Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. She spoke highly of the results of bilateral education and training cooperation, including the Fulbright scholarship programme.

Dillon welcomed Vietnam’s goal of making English a second language in schools and said the US side would continue to effectively implement the English teaching programme of the Peace Corps to contribute to this goal.

The US Assistant Secretary of State affirmed her wish to further strengthen cooperation with Vietnam in education, training and culture. She encouraged US universities to establish branches or offer training programmes in Vietnam, and supported proposals to expand scholarship and student exchange programmes for Vietnam, providing more Vietnamese students with opportunities to study in the US.

On cultural cooperation, the two sides agreed on the need to promote activities, programmes and projects to exchange and promote the cultures of the two countries, while further strengthening people-to-people exchanges./.

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