Business

Top Vietnamese legislator meets leaders of major RoK conglomerates in Seoul

National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man met with leaders of major Republic of Korea conglomerates investing in Vietnam, including Samsung, SK, LG and Lotte, during his official visit to the country on September 8.

NA President Tran Thanh Man (R) and Roh Tae-moon, CEO of Samsung Electronics (Photo: VNA)
NA President Tran Thanh Man (R) and Roh Tae-moon, CEO of Samsung Electronics (Photo: VNA)

Seoul (VNA) — National Assembly (NA) President Tran Thanh Man met with leaders of major Republic of Korea (RoK) conglomerates investing in Vietnam during his official visit to the country on the afternoon of September 8.

At his meeting with Roh Tae-moon, CEO of Samsung Electronics, NA President Man affirmed that the Party, State, NA, and Government of Vietnam highly appreciate the practical and widespread contributions of Samsung in Vietnam.

The RoK is currently the largest foreign direct investor in Vietnam, with Samsung contributing a major share. Over the years, the group has made significant contributions to Vietnam’s total State budget revenue, job creation, and social welfare. Emphasising that Vietnam maintains stable policies for foreign investors, including Samsung, the top legislator expressed his hope that the group will expand its investment and contribute further to Vietnam’s development in the coming period.

The NA President informed his host that the Politburo has issued Resolution No. 10-NQ/TW on foreign-invested economic development. Based on this resolution, the Government will submit new mechanisms and policies to the NA to attract investors across all fields.

For his part, Roh pointed out that the RoK is among Vietnam's leading investment partners. He credited much of this success to the Vietnamese NA’s efforts to refine the legal framework, which has helped create a stable, welcoming environment for investment and business activities.

In addition to investment and production activities, Samsung has collaborated over the years to implement support programmes for Vietnamese enterprises to improve their production capacity, including smart factory initiatives, automation, and high-quality human resources development. These areas align with Vietnam's current priorities to promote digital transformation, technological innovation, and economic competitiveness.

The Samsung executive stressed that in the coming time, Samsung will continue implementing activities aligned with Vietnam’s development directions and policies, while boosting investment in high-tech industries with high technological content and value added.

Receiving SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won, NA President Man acknowledged the group’s effective and practical contributions to the economic cooperation between Vietnam and the RoK.

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NA President Tran Thanh Man (R) and SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won. (Photo: VNA)

In recent years, SK has been a reliable partner, leading the way in key strategic investments in Vietnam, including clean energy, high technology, digital transformation, and sustainable development, he said.

The NA President urged the group to boost investments in priority sectors aligned with Vietnam’s development goals, such as semiconductor technology, artificial intelligence, innovation, renewable energy, and emission reduction solutions. He also emphasised the need for collaboration in technology transfer and training skilled human resources to help Vietnam achieve its green development targets.

The Vietnamese top legislator affirmed Vietnam’s consistent policy of prioritising high-quality investment projects, particularly those featuring advanced technology, knowledge content, and high added value. Vietnam aims for rapid yet sustainable development to achieve double-digit growth; thus, energy security remains a top priority, and AI application is a crucial breakthrough, he noted.

The NA Chairman welcomed SK’s proposal to invest in a large-scale AI Centre in Vietnam, describing it as a priority field aligned with the nation's groundbreaking strategy in science, technology, innovation, digital transformation, and new-generation FDI attraction. He also welcomed SK’s initiative to hold a Hanoi Forum focusing on AI, semiconductors, energy, and high technology, adding that relevant agencies will be assigned to coordinate and organise the event.

Chey said that the group is researching opportunities to expand large-scale investment projects in energy infrastructure, AI data centres, and other fields that combine SK’s strengths with Vietnam’s development priorities. He noted that Vietnam holds high growth potential, and investing in energy and AI development provides the foundation for building a fast yet stable growth model.

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NA President Tran Thanh Man (R) and Moon Hyuk-soo, CEO of LG Innotek—a subsidiary specialising in electronic components and semiconductors under LG Group (Photo: VNA)

At the meeting with Moon Hyuk-soo, CEO of LG Innotek—a subsidiary specialising in electronic components and semiconductors under LG Group—NA President Man reiterated that Vietnam values LG Group’s effective business operations, with total investment of over 10 billion USD. He praised LG’s rapid disbursement pace and positive contributions to developing supporting industries and local Vietnamese enterprises. LG’s projects have provided stable jobs, improved workers' living standards, boosted trade turnover, and fostered socio-economic development in Vietnam.

The NA President expressed his wish that LG continues to see Vietnam a top strategic base in its global strategy for producing and researching key products for international markets. He urged LG to maintain long-term confidence in Vietnam as an investment hub and leverage the complementary strengths between the two economies. He also urged LG to strengthen linkages with Vietnamese firms, actively assisting local enterprises in enhancing governance capacity, product quality, and technical standards to integrate deeper into LG’s supply chain.

Expressing gratitude to the Vietnamese top legislator for the meeting, Moon highlighted that alongside the flourishing bilateral relations, LG has continuously expanded its production and business scale, gradually making Vietnam an indispensable link in its global production chain. He affirmed that LG's investment success in Vietnam relies on a stable political and economic environment, as well as support from the Vietnamese Government, National Assembly, and local authorities.

Briefing the host on LG’s ongoing projects and future business directions, Moon proposed that Vietnamese authorities consider support policies tailored to the scale and nature of specific investment projects. He urged the continued maintenance of incentives for high-tech projects in line with legal regulations to ensure effective implementation. He expressed hope that Vietnamese agencies will enhance consultations with foreign business communities, including Korean enterprises, when drafting and amending laws to ensure stability, transparency, and predictability in the investment environment.

On the same afternoon, NA President Man received Lotte Group Chairman Shin Dong-bin. At the meeting, he highly praised Lotte's effective business performance in Vietnam and encouraged the group to expand into priority sectors such as smart urban development, infrastructure, tourism, and services.

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NA President Tran Thanh Man (R) receives Lotte Group Chairman Shin Dong-bin. (Photo: VNA)

The top legislator emphasised that the Vietnam-RoK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership is developing fruitfully across various fields, with the RoK serving as a key economic partner. Vietnam welcomes Lotte to leverage its strengths, experience, and resources to expand investment, especially in smart urban infrastructure.

He suggested Lotte treat Vietnam as its top strategic investment destination and an important regional hub within ASEAN. He urged the group to accelerate the implementation of large-scale projects, with a strong focus on quality, efficiency, sustainability, green development, circular economy, and ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) standards.

The leader stressed that the NA of Vietnam consistently accompanies the business community, listening to their feedback to refine policies and legal frameworks toward greater transparency, stability, and predictability.

Shin said Vietnam plays a vital role in Lotte’s global strategy. Appreciating the market potential in Vietnam — particularly in retail, trade, services, and modern urban development — he expressed the desire to replicate successful development models in Vietnam to expand commercial and urban spaces across the country./.

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