Reference exchange rate goes down on September 8

Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 25,603 VND/USD on September 8, down 8 VND from the previous day.



With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial banks during the day is 26,883 VND/USD, and the floor rate 24,323 VND/USD.



The opening-hour buying and selling rates at major commercial banks also saw decreases.



At 8:30 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 25,830 VND/USD and the selling rate at 26,10 VND/USD, both down 45 VND from the September 7 morning session.



At BIDV, the buying and selling rates stood at 25,830 VND/USD and 26,210 VND/USD, respectively, both down 50 VND./.

VNA