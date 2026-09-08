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Travel in autumn with Vietjet, enjoy special deals on Eco and Deluxe tickets

The promotion applies to flights scheduled between September 10, 2026, and September 10, 2027, offering passengers a wider range of options to proactively plan their upcoming trips.

A Vietjet aircraft (Photo: Vietjet)
A Vietjet aircraft (Photo: Vietjet)

Hanoi (VNA) – To welcome the golden autumn and the September 9 “double day” promotion, Vietjet is offering passengers three days of special deals, with Eco tickets priced from just 0 VND, excluding taxes and fees, and 22% off Deluxe tickets, giving residents and travellers more opportunities to plan their next journeys.

From 00:00 on September 8 to 23:00 on September 10, passengers booking tickets via the website www.vietjetair.com and the Vietjet Air app have the chance to enjoy attractive offers, including Eco tickets starting from just 0 VND (excluding taxes and fees) on both domestic and international flights. Additionally, passengers purchasing Deluxe tickets for international flights and applying SALE99 code will receive a discount of 22% (excluding taxes and fees).

The promotion applies to flights scheduled between September 10, 2026, and September 10, 2027, offering passengers a wider range of options to proactively plan their upcoming trips.

Vietjet’s international flight network is continuously expanding, offering many choices for people and visitors, together with serving as a bridge between nations and captivating destinations. In late 2026 and early 2027, Vietjet will launch numerous new routes connecting Hanoi to Prague (the Czech Republic), Almaty (Kazakhstan), and Tainan (Taiwan, China); Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City to Cebu and Clark (the Philippines); Ho Chi Minh City to Chiang Mai (Thailand); Da Nang to Osaka (Japan); and Ho Chi Minh City to Western Sydney Airport (Sydney, Australia). Each destination promises a unique character and a wonderful new experience. Tickets are already available on Vietjet’s official channels.

In addition to enjoying every journey aboard Vietjet’s modern, fuel-efficient fleet, passengers can savour fresh, nutritious, hot meals and distinctive Vietnamese favourists such as Pho Thin, Banh mi, iced milk coffee, as well as a selection of fine international cuisine served by professional and dedicated flight crews. They can also enjoy unique cultural and artistic performances at an altitude of 10.000 metres.

The new-age carrier Vietjet has not only revolutionised the aviation industry in Vietnam but also been a pioneering airline across the region and around the world. With a focus on cost management ability, effective operations, and performance, applying the latest technology to all activities and leading the trend, Vietjet offers flying opportunities with cost-saving and flexible fares as well as diversified services to meet customers’ demands.

Vietjet is a fully-fledged member of International Air Transport Association (IATA) with the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) certificate. As Vietnam’s largest private carrier, the airline has been awarded the highest ranking for safety with 7 stars by the world’s only safety and product rating website airlineratings.com and listed as one of the world's 50 best airlines for healthy financing and operations by Airfinance Journal in many consecutive years. The airline has also been named as Best Low-Cost Carrier by renowned organizations such as Skytrax, CAPA, Airline Ratings, and many others./.

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