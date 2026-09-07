Reference exchange rate up 6 VND at week’s beginning



Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 25,611 VND/USD on September 7, up 6 VND from the last working day of the previous week.



With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial banks during the day is 26,892 VND/USD, and the floor rate 24,330 VND/USD.



Meanwhile, the opening-hour buying and selling rates at major commercial banks saw decreases.



Vietcombank set the buying rate at 25,875 VND/USD and the selling rate at 26,255 VND/USD, down 30 VND from the September 4 session.



At BIDV, the buying and selling rates stood at 25,880 VND/USD and 26,260 VND/USD, respectively, both down 25 VND./.

VNA