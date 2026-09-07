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Quang Ninh seeks cooperation, investment opportunities in Germany

A Quang Ninh official praised the collaboration between Siemens Mobility and VinSpeed in developing the Hanoi–Quang Ninh high-speed railway and expressed his hope that the project will pave the way for future cooperation between Siemens Mobility and Quang Ninh in modern railway development and workforce training.

The meeting between the Quang Ninh delegation and Siemens Mobility (Photo published by VNA)
The meeting between the Quang Ninh delegation and Siemens Mobility (Photo published by VNA)

Berlin (VNA) – A delegation from Quang Ninh city paid a working visit to Germany from September 4 to 6 to seek opportunities for cooperation and investment.

The delegation, led by Deputy Secretary of the municipal Party Committee and President of the municipal Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee Vu Quyet Tien, attended the opening of IFA 2026, the world's leading international trade fair for consumer electronics and home appliances, at Messe Berlin on September 4.

The event brought together more than 1,900 brands from 49 countries, with artificial intelligence (AI), robotics and connected devices among the major trends on display.

On the sidelines, Tien met Berlin Mayor and Senator for Economic Affairs, Energy and Public Enterprises Franziska Giffey to exchange information on socio-economic development and explore cooperation, particularly in science and technology.

The delegation also held a working session with leaders of Siemens Mobility GmbH, a member of Siemens AG, and surveyed Berlin Central Station.

Tien praised the collaboration between Siemens Mobility and VinSpeed in developing the Hanoi–Quang Ninh high-speed railway and expressed his hope that the project will pave the way for future cooperation between Siemens Mobility and Quang Ninh in modern railway development and workforce training.

At Berlin Central Station, Gustavo Gardini, Head of Global Partnerships and Sustainable Investment at DB E.C.O. Group, a subsidiary of Germany's national railway operator Deutsche Bahn, briefed the delegation on railway planning and international experience in integrating railways with seaports, airports, expressways and urban transport.

On September 5, the delegation visited the Vietnamese Embassy in Germany and met Ambassador Nguyen Dac Thanh and embassy officials.

Tien briefed the ambassador on Quang Ninh's socio-economic development and its development orientations after becoming a centrally governed city, with a focus on attracting foreign direct investment (FDI) in processing and manufacturing, high-tech industries and other priority sectors.

Quang Ninh is currently home to more than 250 FDI projects from 20 countries and territories, with total registered capital exceeding 17 billion USD. European investors account for only 14 projects worth more than 2.7 billion USD, which the city considers modest compared with its potential and expectations.

Tien asked the embassy to help strengthen Quang Ninh's ties with German localities and connect the city with German enterprises seeking investment and business opportunities in areas matching its advantages and orientations such as manufacturing, mechanical engineering, automation, electronics, supporting industries, logistics, technology and green energy.

Congratulating Quang Ninh on becoming a centrally governed city, Thanh said Germany is an important partner of Vietnam, and many German businesses are interested in investment opportunities in the country. He affirmed that the embassy will serve as a bridge to help German firms explore investment opportunities in Quang Ninh.

The ambassador also said Siemens' involvement in the Hanoi– Quang Ninh high-speed railway project could provide a positive prerequisite for German businesses to expand investment in Vietnam and Quang Ninh.

The delegation also met representatives of the Quang Ninh-origin People's Association in Germany. They expressed their support for the city's development and their wish to contribute expertise, resources, and cooperation connections to their hometown.

Tien emphasised that overseas Quang Ninh people are an integral part of Vietnam and asked the community to support investment, trade, and tourism cooperation between Germany and Quang Ninh./.

VNA
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