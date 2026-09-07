Sci-Tech

Vietnam, Japan strengthen cooperation in science, technology, digital transformation

Vietnam and Japan should promote science and technology, innovation and digital transformation cooperation through concrete projects, including joint research, research and development (R&D), and development of Vietnam’s innovation ecosystem, said Deputy Prime Minister Le Tien Chau.

Deputy Prime Minister Le Tien Chau (L) receives Japanese Minister of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology Matsumoto Yohei in Hanoi on September 7. (Photo: VNA)
Deputy Prime Minister Le Tien Chau (L) receives Japanese Minister of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology Matsumoto Yohei in Hanoi on September 7. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Deputy Prime Minister Le Tien Chau received Japanese Minister of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology Matsumoto Yohei in Hanoi on September 7, calling for stronger cooperation between the two countries in science and technology, innovation and digital transformation.

At the reception, Chau congratulated Japan on the UNESCO recognition of the “Asuka-Fujiwara Ancient Capitals” as a world heritage site.​

He noted that cooperation between Vietnam and Japan has made positive progress in several areas. Regarding semiconductor human resource training, the Vietnamese Ministry of Education and Training and Ministry of Science and Technology are studying an appropriate mechanism to train 250 doctoral-level semiconductor experts under Japan’s Strategic Science and Technology Innovation Initiative for ASEAN (NEXUS).

The Deputy PM asked Japan to continue coordinating closely and facilitate access to support for Vietnamese candidates. Regarding the Japanese Human Resources Development Scholarship Programme (JDS), the Vietnamese Government issued Resolution No. 277/NQ-CP on August 6, 2026, on the signing of an exchange of notes.​

Chau affirmed that Japan is one of Vietnam’s top and long-term important partners as the country pursues its development goals in the new era.​

He asked Matsumoto to continue supporting the effective implementation of agreements reached by the leaders of the two countries, including increasing the number and scale of jointly funded research projects under the NEXUS and Sakura Science Exchange Programme, and working towards the early conclusion and signing of an agreement on the development of Vietnam-Japan University.​

Vietnam also hopes Japan will continue helping train high-quality human resources in fields such as artificial intelligence, high technology, high-speed railways, space and quantum technology, he said.​

He proposed that Japan support Vietnamese universities in participating in the fourth Vietnam-Japan University Presidents’ Conference, scheduled to take place in Japan in October 2026.​

The two sides should also promote science and technology, innovation and digital transformation cooperation through concrete projects, including joint research, research and development (R&D), and development of Vietnam’s innovation ecosystem.​

He called for coordination in organising the fifth meeting of the Vietnam-Japan Joint Committee on Science and Technology and a public-private cooperation forum between the governments and businesses of the two countries in the field.​

The Deputy PM also proposed that Japan support Vietnamese language and Vietnam studies programmes in Japan, encourage more teaching, research and exchange activities related to Vietnam at Japanese educational institutions, and strengthen practical cooperation between localities, as well as cultural, tourism and people-to-people exchanges.​

He expressed his hope that Matsumoto would continue supporting efforts to create a favourable, equal and friendly living and working environment for foreigners, including the nearly 700,000 Vietnamese people in Japan.​

He also called for the continued organisation of Vietnam-Japan festivals and noted the Vietnam-Japan Local Cooperation Forum, which was held successfully in Hue on September 6.​

For his part, Matsumoto said that alongside education and training, Japan is keen to strengthen cooperation with Vietnam in science and technology, digital transformation and innovation.​

He affirmed that his ministry will continue efforts to make practical contributions to Vietnam-Japan relations./.

VNA
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