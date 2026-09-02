Vietnam alliance steps up efforts to promote online safety, digital trust

Hanoi (VNA) – The Digital Trust Alliance (DTA), an initiative launched by the Ministry of Public Security’s Department of Cybersecurity and Hi-tech Crime Prevention and Control, has marked its first anniversary, highlighting efforts to build digital trust and raise public awareness of online safety.

Since its establishment, the alliance has expanded its membership and activities, with hundreds of applications to join recorded in the first six months of 2026. It aims to establish Digital Trust Clubs in all 34 provinces and cities and bring together around 1,000 members nationwide.

A major initiative has been the “No One Alone – Together for Online Safety” campaign, which raises awareness of online grooming, manipulation and kidnapping while promoting the protection of children and young people in cyberspace. The campaign has attracted more than 1,000 KOLs and content creators and generated over 1.5 billion views across digital platforms, including TikTok, Facebook and YouTube.

The campaign was among the 10 outstanding achievements of the People’s Public Security force in 2025, demonstrating the effectiveness and sustainability of the protection of children in the digital environment.

Senior Lieutenant Colonel Nguyen Tien Cuong, head of the Advisory Division under the department, recalled receiving a message from a secondary school student who said a campaign video warning about online grooming and image-based extortion had helped the student avoid falling victim to a scam.

He said the campaign’s impact should not be measured solely by views and likes, but also by its ability to help people recognise risks and respond to real-life threats. The campaign has placed vulnerable groups, particularly children and young people, at its centre.

Through workshops, talk shows, training sessions and experiential activities held at schools nationwide, the alliance and its partners have provided students, teachers and parents with practical digital safety skills.

Wellspring Bilingual International School has been among the active partners. Since the campaign was launched, the school has organised activities promoting student participation in online safety, including the “Digital Ambassador” initiative, open dialogue forums and a mock trial on cybersecurity and online safety.

According to Dao Thi Bich Diep, head of the Training Division at Wellspring Hanoi, the campaign has helped students identify risks such as online scams, cyberbullying, grooming, psychological manipulation, abuse and information security threats, while encouraging families, schools and society to share responsibility for protecting children online.

She stressed that the message “No One Alone” also reminds young people that they can seek support from their families, teachers, schools, authorities and the wider community when facing risks online.

As digital transformation accelerates, KOLs and other influential figures play an increasingly important role in disseminating information, inspiring audiences and connecting communities.

In 2025, the Digital Trust Alliance organised a conference themed “KOLs in the era of the nation's rise,” marking the launch of a strategic cooperation network involving influencers, authorities, businesses, digital platforms and the media. The initiative seeks to promote responsible online conduct, foster a safe and healthy digital environment and strengthen digital trust.

Entering its second year, the alliance continues the initiative under the theme “KOLs on the journey to building digital trust,” reaffirming the responsibilities of influencers while working toward a common set of standards and a credibility programme for KOLs.

The KOL Summit 2026, is scheduled to take place in Ho Chi Minh City in early September under the message “Purposeful Virality, Meaningful Influence”

The organisers said the message links the rapid reach of viral content with the lasting value of influence, emphasising that digital trust cannot be built through a single viral post, but is developed over time through responsible choices and meaningful contributions.

According to the Department of Cybersecurity and Hi-tech Crime Prevention and Control, the event will continue to promote responsible influence and contribute to building a safer and more trustworthy cyberspace./.

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