Sci-Tech

Vietnam alliance steps up efforts to promote online safety, digital trust

Since its establishment, the Digital Trust Alliance (DTA) has expanded its membership and activities, with hundreds of applications to join recorded in the first six months of 2026. It aims to establish Digital Trust Clubs in all 34 provinces and cities and bring together around 1,000 members nationwide.

A student at Thang Long Primary School in Hanoi attend an online class. (Photo: VNA)
A student at Thang Long Primary School in Hanoi attend an online class. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Digital Trust Alliance (DTA), an initiative launched by the Ministry of Public Security’s Department of Cybersecurity and Hi-tech Crime Prevention and Control, has marked its first anniversary, highlighting efforts to build digital trust and raise public awareness of online safety.

Since its establishment, the alliance has expanded its membership and activities, with hundreds of applications to join recorded in the first six months of 2026. It aims to establish Digital Trust Clubs in all 34 provinces and cities and bring together around 1,000 members nationwide.

A major initiative has been the “No One Alone – Together for Online Safety” campaign, which raises awareness of online grooming, manipulation and kidnapping while promoting the protection of children and young people in cyberspace. The campaign has attracted more than 1,000 KOLs and content creators and generated over 1.5 billion views across digital platforms, including TikTok, Facebook and YouTube.

The campaign was among the 10 outstanding achievements of the People’s Public Security force in 2025, demonstrating the effectiveness and sustainability of the protection of children in the digital environment.

Senior Lieutenant Colonel Nguyen Tien Cuong, head of the Advisory Division under the department, recalled receiving a message from a secondary school student who said a campaign video warning about online grooming and image-based extortion had helped the student avoid falling victim to a scam.

He said the campaign’s impact should not be measured solely by views and likes, but also by its ability to help people recognise risks and respond to real-life threats. The campaign has placed vulnerable groups, particularly children and young people, at its centre.

Through workshops, talk shows, training sessions and experiential activities held at schools nationwide, the alliance and its partners have provided students, teachers and parents with practical digital safety skills.

Wellspring Bilingual International School has been among the active partners. Since the campaign was launched, the school has organised activities promoting student participation in online safety, including the “Digital Ambassador” initiative, open dialogue forums and a mock trial on cybersecurity and online safety.

According to Dao Thi Bich Diep, head of the Training Division at Wellspring Hanoi, the campaign has helped students identify risks such as online scams, cyberbullying, grooming, psychological manipulation, abuse and information security threats, while encouraging families, schools and society to share responsibility for protecting children online.

She stressed that the message “No One Alone” also reminds young people that they can seek support from their families, teachers, schools, authorities and the wider community when facing risks online.

As digital transformation accelerates, KOLs and other influential figures play an increasingly important role in disseminating information, inspiring audiences and connecting communities.

In 2025, the Digital Trust Alliance organised a conference themed “KOLs in the era of the nation's rise,” marking the launch of a strategic cooperation network involving influencers, authorities, businesses, digital platforms and the media. The initiative seeks to promote responsible online conduct, foster a safe and healthy digital environment and strengthen digital trust.

Entering its second year, the alliance continues the initiative under the theme “KOLs on the journey to building digital trust,” reaffirming the responsibilities of influencers while working toward a common set of standards and a credibility programme for KOLs.

The KOL Summit 2026, is scheduled to take place in Ho Chi Minh City in early September under the message “Purposeful Virality, Meaningful Influence”

The organisers said the message links the rapid reach of viral content with the lasting value of influence, emphasising that digital trust cannot be built through a single viral post, but is developed over time through responsible choices and meaningful contributions.

According to the Department of Cybersecurity and Hi-tech Crime Prevention and Control, the event will continue to promote responsible influence and contribute to building a safer and more trustworthy cyberspace./.

VNA
#Nghị quyết 57 #NQ 57 #cyberspace #digital trust #DTA #online
Follow VietnamPlus

Vietnam - New era

Related News

Illustrative photo (Source: Internet)

Vietnam issues rules on handling cyberspace activities threatening national security

The decree, which took effect on August 19, provides detailed regulations for Article 14 of the Law on Cybersecurity, covering preventive and handling measures, the authority of specialised cybersecurity forces and competent agencies, and the responsibilities of domestic and foreign businesses providing telecommunications, Internet and other online services.

Personnel responsible for safeguarding national digital sovereignty in cyberspace maintain a serious and focused working spirit at all times (Photo: VNA)

Protecting national security amid digital transformation, cyberspace

Cybersecurity, information security and data security risks must be identified and addressed early and from afar, with appropriate defensive measures ready to neutralise threats and protect national interests in cyberspace, said Lieutenant General Le Xuan Minh, Director of the Ministry of Public Security’s Department of Cybersecurity and Hi-tech Crime Prevention (A05).

A technician at the Digital Transformation Centre under the Department of Science and Technology of Khanh Hoa province performs cybersecurity tasks. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam strengthens protection of human, civil rights in cyberspace

With more than 85 million Internet users, over 127 million active mobile subscriptions and approximately 79 million social media accounts, Vietnam’s digital space is not only a major driver of the digital economy but also a strategic domain for national defence, security safeguarding and the protection of human and civil rights.

See more

Hi-tech shrimp farming and wind power development in Thanh Hai commune, Vinh Long province (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam targets productivity-driven growth over cheap labour

A development model based on productivity, knowledge and technology requires long-term capital, a skilled workforce, innovation capacity, technology absorption and incentives for long-term invest. Therefore, Vietnam’s greatest challenge is moving from cost-based advantages to ones based on productivity, technology and added value.

Vietcombank is one of the leading banks in digital transformation. (Photo: VNA)

Banking industry in AI era: When data becomes competitive advantage

In just a few years, AI has evolved from an experimental technology into an “assistant” for many banks, supporting everything from customer service, credit approval, and fraud detection to risk management. However, as the technological gap between institutions narrows, a new question is emerging: What will determine banks' competitive advantage in the AI era?

3.5 billion-USD AI data centre complex proposed in Tay Ninh

3.5 billion-USD AI data centre complex proposed in Tay Ninh

The project is designed for a total IT load capacity of 200 MW. In the first phase, the consortium plans to invest 3.5 billion USD in a 100MW facility, targeting groundbreaking in the fourth quarter of 2026 and commercial operation in 2027.

At the first Vietnam-Singapore Strategic Dialogue (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Singapore seek to make technology a strategic cooperation pillar

The Joint Statement on the Technology Connectivity Strategy issued after the first Vietnam-Singapore Strategic Dialogue reaffirmed the shared interest in deepening cooperation in science and technology, innovation, connectivity and the digital economy. The two sides shared a vision of making Vietnam and Singapore leading strategic technology partners in Southeast Asia, with both countries becoming more technologically self-reliant through cooperation and connectivity.

Delegates at the regular press briefing on August 28 hosted by Ministry of Science and Technology (Photo: mst.gov.vn.webp)

2026 Make in Vietnam Digital Product Awards launched

Launched in 2020, the Make in Vietnam Digital Technology Product Awards are the official annual awards in the digital technology sector organised by the Ministry of Science and Technology. Over six editions, the awards attracted nearly 1,500 entries, with 299 outstanding digital technology products honoured.

A area showcasing products at AI Day 2026 held in Hanoi on April 5, 2026 (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam targets top-three ASEAN ranking in AI by 2030

By 2030, Vietnam aims for 60% of businesses using AI to improve efficiency, all civil servants using AI in their work weekly, and 60% of administrative decisions supported by data and AI. The satisfaction rate for AI-supported public services is expected to rise by at least 30%.

VNPT’s data centre (IDC) at Hoa Lac Hi-Tech Park, the largest of its kind in Vietnam, is equipped with state-of-the-art technologies and fully meets international technical standards. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam’s data centre race draws multibillion-dollar investment

Ho Chi Minh City currently has 20 operational data centres and nine proposed projects, according to the municipal Department of Science and Technology. New projects are moving beyond traditional data centres toward large complexes integrating AI and other digital infrastructure.

A mini autonomous bus undergoing testing in Hanoi (Photo: Phenikaa-X)

Hanoi allows 24-month trial of autonomous vehicles at Hoa Lac

The project aims to assess the safety, reliability and readiness of autonomous vehicles under real traffic conditions, as well as the effectiveness of autonomous public transport and compatibility with existing systems. Its results will contribute to developing technical standards, operating procedures and management models suited to Hanoi’s traffic conditions.

Aquaculture rafts on the Rang river in Long Son commune, Ho Chi Minh City, have benefited greatly from expanded digital connectivity, using technology in farming and selling their products online. (Photo: VNA)

Resolution 57 opens digital door to drive marine economic development

Through persistent, hands-on efforts and a determination to “leave no one behind”, the Ho Chi Minh City authorities are working to ensure that every resident has the opportunity to access and benefit from digital transformation under Politburo Resolution No. 57-NQ/TW

Professor Vu Minh Khuong of the National University of Singapore. (Photo: VNA)

Singapore’s experience suggests solutions to Vietnam’s human resources challenge in AI era

As Vietnam accelerates digital transformation and high-tech development, Singapore’s experience and the engagement of global technology companies demonstrate that human resources preparation must stay ahead of the curve. The ability to filter knowledge, collaborate, innovate and effectively use AI will increasingly become essential to helping workers adapt to a changing labour market and strengthening the competitiveness of Vietnam’s economy in the new era.

Online public services in Thanh Khe ward, Da Nang city, help residents protect personal data. (Photo: nhandan.vn)

Vietnam moves to strengthen digital shield amid rise of AI, deepfakes

An effective “digital shield” should have three key capabilities: early warning to identify unusual topics, sources and dissemination patterns, as well as signs of fabrication or coordinated activity; rapid verification through coordination among authorities, databases, experts and the press; and proactive communications, providing accurate, accessible and multimedia content to the right audiences once information is verified.

Shanti Alexander (centre), Meta’s Director of Policy Programmes and Campaigns for Asia-Pacific and Thao Dao, Country Strategy & Operations Lead at Google at a seminar in Singapore (Photo: VNA)

Singapore’s experience offers lessons for Vietnam

Singapore’s experience in linking policies with business needs, mobilising technology corporations to address national challenges and ensuring vulnerable groups are not left behind could provide valuable lessons for Vietnam.

The product exhibition area at the AI Day 2026, organised by Hanoi University of Science and Technology and STEAM for Vietnam in collaboration with the US Embassy in Vietnam and the National Innovation Centre (Photo: VNA)

Building AI capabilities tailored to Vietnam’s needs

Vietnam is entering a new phase of AI development, moving beyond the adoption of existing technologies to building its own capabilities by advancing models, computing infrastructure, data, and talent in parallel to create an ecosystem capable of developing technologies tailored to the country’s needs.

Top-performing teams at ROBOTACON WRO 2026 national finals are honoured at a ceremony on August 23 (Photo: VNA)

Top-performing teams at ROBOTACON WRO 2026 national finals honoured

The national finals of the ROBOTACON WRO 2026 robot talent competition concluded in the central province of Gia Lai on August 23, providing students with a valuable learning and experiential environment where they could develop STEM skills, learn to work together, think creatively and solve complex problems.

The LH-FOF team from Vietnam's Lac Hong University represents the country at ABU Robocon 2026. (Photo: VTV)

Vietnam team wins three awards at ABU Robocon 2026

The LH-FOF team from Vietnam's Lac Hong University won three awards the 2026 Asia-Pacific Broadcasting Union Robot Contest (ABU Robocon): third place overall, the best design award and a sponsor’s award.