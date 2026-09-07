Australian Ambassador highlights Vietnam’s growing regional and global role

#Australia #Vietnam #Ambassador #Bilateral Relations #Comprehensive Strategic Partnership #Cooperation
See more
Vietnam-RoK economic ties enter new phase
Vietnam and the Republic of Korea are deepening economic ties, with trade, investment and production becoming increasingly interconnected. From a growing trade relationship and expanding supply chains to new investment in semiconductors, artificial intelligence and green energy, cooperation between the two economies is broadening in both scale and scope, opening up new opportunities for higher-value production and stronger links between businesses.
Joint patrols reinforce peace along Vietnam - Cambodia border
Along the Vietnam - Cambodia border, joint patrols help safeguard border markers, maintain security and order, and strengthen solidarity between the two countries’ border forces.
Vietnam, Mongolia seek new momentum in comprehensive partnership
At the invitation of Mongolian Parliament Speaker Sandag Byambatsogt and his spouse, National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man and his spouse, along with a high-level Vietnamese delegation, will pay an official visit to Mongolia from September 11.
National Assembly President meets Korean friends in Seoul
National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man met with more than 70 prominent figures, intellectuals, and representatives of associations, people’s organisations, businesses and non-governmental organisations from the Republic of Korea operating in Vietnam on September 6, as part of his official visit to the country.
Vietnam, France strengthen cooperation in space
At the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam is set to pay an official visit to France and attend the International Space Summit from September 9-11.
PM attends Vietnam–Japan Local Cooperation Forum 2026
Prime Minister Le Minh Hung attended the opening session of the second Vietnam–Japan Local Cooperation Forum in the central city of Hue on September 6.
Vietnam-Japan investment ties to become co-development partnership
Prime Minister Le Minh Hung on September 6 called for a stronger transformation in Vietnam-Japan investment relations, from a conventional investor-host model to a partnership in which the two sides jointly develop, innovate, produce and enhance their positions in global value chains.
Promoting the special role of Vietnam–Republic of Korea parliamentary diplomacy
The visit to the Republic of Korea by National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man and his spouse, together with a high-level Vietnamese delegation, takes place at a time when Vietnam–Republic of Korea relations are developing strongly, underpinned by an increasingly solid political foundation.
Vietnam News Agency attends Asia-Pacific Media Forum
A delegation from the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) led by Deputy General Director Doan Thi Tuyet Nhung attended the Asia-Pacific Media Forum, held in Shenzhen, China, from September 2 to 5.
New crop opens up new livelihoods for local farmers
On land that previously yielded low economic returns, Trai Cau commune in Thai Nguyen province is witnessing a remarkable transformation thanks to a new crop – Luc Truc bamboo.
Food shapes Vietnamese travel choices: Agoda report
Food is playing an increasingly influential role in the travel decisions of Vietnamese tourists, with 35% citing local cuisine as one of the key factors in choosing a destination, according to Agoda's Travel Outlook 2026 report.
Vietnam–Myanmar cooperation to enjoy new strides
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam and his spouse, Ngo Phuong Ly, hosted a banquet in honour of Myanmar President Min Aung Hlaing and his spouse, Kyu Kyu Hla, in Hanoi on September 5 evening.
Vietnam, Russia strengthen comprehensive strategic partnership
At the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam and his spouse, along with a high-level Vietnamese delegation, are set to pay a state visit to Russia from September 7-9.
PM Le Minh Hung meets with Myanmar President
Prime Minister Le Minh Hung on September 5 had a meeting with Myanmar President Min Aung Hlaing, who said the two countries now hold favourable conditions to elevate bilateral relations to a new phase of development.
Top leader receives outgoing Bangladeshi ambassador
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam hosted a reception in Hanoi on September 5 for outgoing Bangladeshi Ambassador to Vietnam Mohammad Lutfor Rahman, who came to pay a farewell call upon the completion of his tenure.
Vietnam, France build new momentum for cooperation
Vietnam–France relations are entering a new stage of development, built on trust nurtured over generations and the strong political determination of the two countries’ leaders.
Vietnam, Myanmar strengthen parliamentary ties
President of the National Assembly Tran Thanh Man had a meeting with visiting Myanmar President Min Aung Hlaing in Hanoi on September 5.
Top Vietnamese leader chairs welcome ceremony for President of Myanmar
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam and his spouse Ngo Phuong Ly chaired the official welcome ceremony for President of Myanmar Min Aung Hlaing and his spouse Kyu Kyu Hla in Hanoi on the morning of September 5.
Caring for education today means investing in nation's future
Every new school year brings back the profound message President Ho Chi Minh delivered at the first school opening ceremony of independent Vietnam – that the future of the nation depends greatly on the education and efforts of its younger generation. His vision remains relevant today: caring for children’s education is an investment in the nation’s future, as every student who has the opportunity to learn, grow and develop can help shape the country of tomorrow.
Millions of Vietnamese students start new school year
Millions of students across Vietnam began the new school year today, September 5. The 2026-2027 academic year is expected to bring major changes, with a focus on school governance, teaching methods and assessment. The Government has also called for efforts to address teacher shortages and surpluses, narrow gaps in access to education, and ensure school safety.