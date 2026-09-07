Red River Landscape Boulevard project: Six resettlement areas planned

Hanoi (VNA) – Hanoi has planned six resettlement urban areas for residents affected by the the Hong (Red) River Landscape Boulevard project, according to the mulnicipal People’s Committee.



Around 265 hectares of resettlement land is expected to be provided within the same or neighbouring administrative areas, including 72 hectares in Me Linh commune; 30 hectares in Vinh Thanh and Dong Anh communes; 35 hectares in Bat Trang commune; 11 hectares in O Dien commune; 12 hectares in Thuong Cat and Dong Ngac wards; 10 hectares in Yen So ward; 72 hectares in Nam Phu commune; and 23 hectares in Hong Van commune.



For Thien Loc, Phu Thuong, Hong Ha, Bo De and Long Bien, where no resettlement land is available inside the dyke, residents are expected to be resettled in the city’s multi-purpose urban areas and concentrated settlement areas. These will also serve as a supplementary common resettlement fund where on-site or nearby land is insufficient, while offering residents additional choices.

The planned urban areas include the Thu Lam–Dong Anh Multi-purpose Urban Area, covering approximately 736.84 hectares in Thu Lam and Dong Anh communes. It is expected to provide around 9,000 low-rise residential plots and 23,000 resettlement and social housing apartments.

Technical infrastructure is scheduled for completion by the second quarter of 2027 at the latest to enable handover of low-rise resettlement plots, while high-rise resettlement and social housing is expected to be handed over by the fourth quarter of 2029. The entire project is due for completion in 2030. It will serve residents from Hong Ha, Long Bien, Bo De, Thuong Cat and Phu Thuong wards, Dong Anh commune and surrounding areas.



The Bac Thang Long Multi-purpose Urban Area (Urban City), covering approximately 474 hectares in Phuc Thinh and Thien Loc communes, is expected to provide around 5,000 low-rise residential plots and 5,000–10,000 resettlement and social housing apartments. Technical infrastructure is due for completion by the second quarter of 2028 at the latest, with high-rise resettlement housing and related infrastructure to be completed by 2030. It will serve residents from Thien Loc, Vinh Thanh and Dong Anh communes and surrounding areas.



The Multi-purpose Urban Area in Linh Nam ward, covering approximately 169.5 hectares, is expected to provide around 20,000 resettlement and social housing apartments, with technical infrastructure and high-rise resettlement housing due for completion by Q1 2030. It will accommodate residents from Hong Ha and Linh Nam wards, Phu Thuong ward, Thanh Tri and Nam Phu communes and surrounding areas.



The Multi-purpose Urban Area in Bo De ward, Long Bien ward and Bat Trang commune, covering approximately 270.68 hectares, is expected to provide around 10,500 resettlement and social housing apartments, with the entire project due for completion in 2030. It will serve residents from Hong Ha, Long Bien, Bo De, Thuong Cat and Phu Thuong wards and surrounding areas.



The Long Bien–Bo De Settlement Area, spanning approximately 201 hectares, is expected to provide around 25,000 apartments. Technical infrastructure and high-rise resettlement housing are scheduled for completion by the first quarter of 2030 at the latest. It will house residents from Hong Ha, Bo De, Long Bien and Phu Thuong wards and surrounding areas.



The Linh Nam Settlement Area, covering approximately 101 hectares, is expected to provide around 2,012,500 apartments, with technical infrastructure and high-rise resettlement housing due for completion by the first quarter of 2030 at the latest. It will serve residents from Hong Ha, Linh Nam and Phu Thuong wards, Thanh Tri and Nam Phu communes and surrounding areas./.