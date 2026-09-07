Vietnam Airlines reschedules Jakarta flights over volcanic ash

Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnam Airlines adjusted flights between Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City and Jakarta on September 7 due to volcanic ash from Indonesia’s Krakatau, while adding flights to assist passengers whose travel was disrupted on September 6.

According to the latest announcement by Indonesian authorities, Soekarno-Hatta International Airport is expected to resume operations from 3:00 pm on September 7, subject to the actual situation.

The airline plans to operate four flights from Jakarta to Vietnam, including VN630D and VN630 to Ho Chi Minh City, departing at 3:50 pm and 5:50 pm, respectively; and VN634B and VN634D to Hanoi, departing at 3 pm and 4:50 pm.

In the opposite direction, VN631D and VN631 from Ho Chi Minh City are scheduled to depart at 11:50 am and 1:50 pm, while VN635D and VN635 from Hanoi are scheduled for 11:20 am and 8:00 pm. All times are local and may change depending on conditions at Soekarno-Hatta Airport.

The revised schedule is intended to maintain air connectivity between Jakarta and Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, while accommodating passengers affected by the disruption on September 6.

The Indonesian airport was temporarily closed on September 6 due to ash from Krakatau volcano, preventing Vietnam Airlines flight VN634 from Jakarta to Hanoi from operating as scheduled.

The national flag carrier said the safety of passengers, crew and flights remains its top priority. It will continue monitoring conditions in Jakarta and adjust its flight schedule as necessary.

Passengers travelling to or from Jakarta are advised to check flight information on Vietnam Airlines’ website, mobile app and official channels before heading to the airport. They can also contact the airline’s 24/7 customer service hotline at 1900 1100, its official Facebook fan page and Zalo account, or official ticket offices and agents for assistance./.

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