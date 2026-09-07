Business

Decree clarifies conditions for business licences for foreign-invested firms

The Government has issued a decree detailing the Law on Commerce and the Law on Foreign Trade Management regarding goods trading and related activities by foreign investors and foreign-invested economic organisations in Vietnam.

The vessel carrying the 2 millionth TEU arrives at Hai Phong Port. (Photo:VNA)
The vessel carrying the 2 millionth TEU arrives at Hai Phong Port. (Photo:VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - The Government has issued a decree detailing the Law on Commerce and the Law on Foreign Trade Management regarding goods trading and related activities by foreign investors and foreign-invested economic organisations in Vietnam.

Decree No. 342/2026/ND-CP also sets out conditions for the issuance of business licences.

Regarding goods trading of foreign-invested economic organisations, it stipulates that for goods subject to export licensing or conditions, the organisations must obtain the relevant licence or fully meet the legally prescribed requirements.

On the issuance of business licences, the decree gives a detail list of activities for which business licences may be issued to foreign-invested economic organisations, including managing and operating intermediary e-commerce platforms, social networks engaged in e-commerce and integrated e-commerce platforms.

Over conditions, criteria and grounds for issuance of business licences, the decree says that foreign investors from countries or territories that are parties to international treaties with Vietnam containing market-opening commitments for goods trading and directly related activities must must satisfy the market access conditions under the relevant international treaty, which the investor chooses to apply in accordance with investment law, and continue to meet them throughout their business operations in Vietnam under the decree.

Where an economic organisation has been established in Vietnam for at least one year as of the date of application submission, the investor must have no overdue tax debts.

Foreign investors from countries or territories that are not parties to international treaties with Vietnam must meet the above-mentioned regulations and comply with relevant specialised laws and compatibility with the competitiveness of domestic enterprises operating in the same field during the one year preceding the date of application submission.

It also details regulations for investors in services that are not covered by market-opening commitments under international treaties to which Vietnam is a party, and not covered by market-opening commitments, including petroleum-based lubricating oils and greases, rice, sugar, recorded products, books, newspapers and magazines.

Regarding business licensing authority, the decree stipulates that the provincial-level People’s Committee where the foreign-invested economic organisation is headquartered is responsible for issuing, reissuing, adjusting and revoking business licences.

The licensing authority shall seek opinions from the Ministry of Public Security and the Ministry of National Defence on national security matters in a number of specific cases./.

VNA
#Nghị quyết 66 #pháp luật #đột phá thể chế #NQ 66 #Law on Commerce #Law on Foreign Trade Management #foreign-invested economic organisations #Vietnam's economy
Follow VietnamPlus

Private economic development

Vietnam - New era

Related News

A production line for electrical wires at Bandai Vietnam Co., Ltd., in Bo Trai Industrial Park in Hoa Binh ward of Phu Tho province. (Photo: VNA)

High-quality FDI expected to drive new growth model

The resolution calls for a shift in development mindset, positioning FDI as a key driver of growth model transformation, with a focus on quality, value addition and continuous improvement of intrinsic capacity and self-reliance of the economy. Many experts and businesses believe the policy provides a timely strategic boost, helping Vietnam to capitalise on the ongoing global supply chain realignment.

Foreign-invested sector targeted to contribute 30% of Vietnam's GDP by 2045

Foreign-invested sector targeted to contribute 30% of Vietnam's GDP by 2045

Vietnam aims to attract 200-300 billion USD in registered foreign investment during the 2026-2030 period, with 75% of the capital expected to come from developed economies with strong technological capabilities, financial resources and modern governance, according to Resolution No. 10-NQ/TW issued by the Politburo on June 8, 2026. The resolution targets placing Vietnam among ASEAN's leading countries by 2030 in terms of investment climate, competitiveness, innovation, public service quality, and capacity to attract high-quality foreign investment projects. By 2045, the foreign-invested sector is expected to contribute 30% of the country's GDP.

Vu Dai Thang, Chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee, speaks at the national conference on studying, disseminating and implementing the Politburo’s Resolution No. 10-NQ/TW on developing the foreign-invested economic sector, held in Hanoi on June 30, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Local authorities, FDI businesses propose measures to advance foreign-invested economic sector

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc proposed priorities linked to the Vietnam International Financial Centre (VIFC) to draw new-generation, high-quality capital flows. These include shifting from a project-attraction approach towards building an investment ecosystem and positioning the IFC as a strategic instrument for implementing Vietnam’s new-generation FDI strategy.

See more

Ciputra is one of the landmark projects representing the presence of Indonesian investment in Vietnam since the first wave of FDI. (Photo: bietthu-ciputra.vn)

Foreign capital seeks stronger foothold in Vietnam through M&A

Foreign investors carried out 1,815 capital contribution and share purchase transactions in Vietnam in the first seven months of 2026, with total capital exceeding 6.5 billion USD. While the number of transactions fell 8.4% year-on-year, their value rose 61.6%.

At the Vietnam- Myanmar Business Forum in Hanoi on September 6 (Photo: VNA)

Myanmar President pledges to facilitate Vietnamese investment

Myanmar calls for Vietnam's cooperation in digital infrastructure development, cybersecurity, digital transformation, public services, information technology, and digital payment systems, as well as in fostering an innovation-driven business environment.

Using AI to search and process legal information (Photo: VNA)

Legal profession reshaped in age of artificial intelligence

In Ho Chi Minh City, digital transformation in the legal profession is not simply about introducing more technology into professional practice. It must also create ways of working that ensure technology serves people, while lawyers retain control and responsibility for the quality of legal services. This is particularly important in a metropolis with a large-scale economy and diverse legal needs.

Activities in Chan May Bay, part of the Chan May–Lang Co Economic Zone in Hue city. (Photo: VNA)

Hue steps up investment drive in Chan May–Lang Co Economic Zone

Covering more than 27,000ha, the Chan May–Lang Co Economic Zone is emerging as a key economic, urban, industrial and eco-tourism centre in southeastern Hue, with functional areas dedicated to seaports, industry, non-tariff activities, urban development and tourism.

The Ministry of National Defence's inter-agency inspection team visits La Gi Fish Port in Phuoc Hoi ward, Lam Dong province. (Photo: VNA)

Lam Dong's IUU fishing prevention efforts inspected

According to the Lam Dong provincial IUU Fishing Prevention Steering Committee, all 8,177 fishing vessels measuring at least 6 metres in length have been registered and updated in the national fisheries database VNFishbase.

A member of Minh Quang Cooperative in Hung Yen province works on a farm. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam aims to link half of farm cooperatives with enterprises by 2030

The Ministry of Agriculture and Environment will promote links between cooperatives, enterprises, science and technology organisations and other economic entities along with carrying out programmes to develop concentrated agricultural, forestry and fisheries raw material areas and enhance value chain production.

The night-time economy is increasingly seen as an important avenue for Vietnam’s tourism sector to extend visitors’ stays (Photo: VNA)

Revitalising growth momentum for night-time economy

The night-time economy has moved beyond being merely an add-on service to become a new growth driver for tourism. Night-time activities can “awaken” familiar heritage spaces and breathe new life into them. Art, light and music experiences after dark can create distinctive attractions while meeting the desire of middle- and high-end visitors to explore cultural depth.

A livestream session promotes green-skinned pomelos grown in Cho Lach commune, Vinh Long province. (Photo: VNA)

E-commerce reshapes rules of game

Once fixed fees, payment fees, infrastructure charges and service packages are included, sellers may have to spend around 24.5-27.6% of their revenue on platforms. The figure shows that the era of easy selling and low costs in e-commerce has officially come to an end.

Ho Chi Minh City targets third-quarter growth of over 11% (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City targets third-quarter growth of over 11%

Ho Chi Minh City will continue to implement drastic measures to achieve double-digit growth, targeting GRDP growth of at least 11.07% in the third quarter of 2026, 9.43% in the first nine months and 12.3% in the fourth quarter, with a view to completing the full-year goal of 10% or more.

MM Mega Market An Phu supermarket in Ho Chi Minh City is brightly decorated for the National Day holiday. (Photo: VNA)

Domestic consumption up over 13%, tourism continues strong growth

The total retail sales of goods and consumer service revenues in August were estimated at 679.8 trillion VND (26 billion USD), up 1.6% from the previous month and 14.9% year-on-year. In the January-August period, the figure reached 5.24 quadrillion VND, representing a 13.3% increase year-on-year.