Business

Vietnam’s industrial production expands 11.9% in eight months

Vietnam’s Index of Industrial Production (IIP) rose 11.9% year-on-year in the first eight months of 2026, the highest growth rate for the period in many years.

Workers at Cau Ke Wax Coconut Processing Company Limited (Vicosap), Tam Ngai commune, Vinh Long province, process products from wax coconuts. (Photo: VNA)
Workers at Cau Ke Wax Coconut Processing Company Limited (Vicosap), Tam Ngai commune, Vinh Long province, process products from wax coconuts. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam’s Index of Industrial Production (IIP) rose 11.9% year-on-year in the first eight months of 2026, the highest growth rate for the period in many years, reported the National Statistics Office (NSO) under the Ministry of Finance.

In August, the IIP increased 1.5% month-on-month and 14.4% year-on-year.

Manufacturing and processing remained the main growth driver, expanding 12.5% during January-August, compared with 10% in the same period last year, and contributing 9.6 percentage points to the overall industrial growth.

The mining sector also staged a strong recovery, growing 8.1% after contracting 2.1% a year earlier and contributing 1.3 percentage points. Electricity production and distribution rose 10.1%, double the 5% growth recorded in the same period of 2025, while water supply, sewerage, waste management and remediation activities increased 9.4%.

Several major industrial sectors posted strong growth. Metal production surged 22.4%, followed by beverage production at 16.4%, motor vehicle manufacturing at 15.9% and electrical equipment manufacturing at 14.6%.

The manufacture of electronic products, computers and optical products rose 13.9%, while furniture and non-metallic mineral products increased 12.7% and 12.6%, respectively. Rubber and plastic products grew 12.3%, wood processing 12.2%, and chemicals and chemical products 11.9%.

In contrast, leather and related products rose only 3.6%, while hard coal and lignite mining fell 1.8%.

Industrial production increased in all 34 centrally-governed cities and provinces during the eight-month period, with several localities recording high growth driven by manufacturing and processing or electricity production and distribution.

Among key industrial products, motorcycle output jumped 27.9% year-on-year, followed by laptops at 25.7%, automobiles at 24% and rolled steel at 23.4%. Processed seafood, refined sugar, steel bars and angles, beer and chemical paints also posted double-digit growth.

However, output of NPK compound fertiliser fell 8.6%, monosodium glutamate 8.1%, leather footwear 4.2% and liquefied petroleum gas 3.2%.

vnanet-iip2.jpg
Workers at Hung Ha Veston Factory under May 10 Corporation in Hung Ha commune, Hung Yen province (Photo: VNA)

The industrial production performance was consistent with the latest Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) released by S&P Global. Vietnam’s manufacturing PMI rose to 53.3 points in August from 52.9 in July, remaining above the 50-point threshold for the 14th consecutive month.

S&P Global said the manufacturing sector continued to strengthen in mid-Q3, with output and new orders increasing strongly amid new product development and improved customer demand.

Andrew Harker, Economics Director at S&P Global Market Intelligence, said growth in output and new orders had not only regained the strong pace seen at the beginning of the year but accelerated further in August.

Employment in industrial enterprises also improved. As of August 1, the number of workers rose 1% from the previous month and 3.8% year-on-year. Manufacturing and processing employment increased 1% month-on-month and 4% year-on-year, while mining employment declined 0.1% and 0.7%, respectively.

Employment in electricity, gas, hot water, steam and air-conditioning production and distribution was unchanged month-on-month but rose 1.9% year-on-year. Employment in water supply, waste and wastewater management increased 0.1% from the previous month and 5% year-on-year./.

VNA
#Kỷ nguyên mới #KNM #Hệ giá trị Việt _2 #HNNG 33_2 #Index of Industrial Production #manufacturing and processing #employment #National Statistics Office
Follow VietnamPlus

Vietnam - New era

Related News

The index of industrial production (IIP) in July rises 11.2% year on year. (Photo: VNA)

Industrial production index rises 8.5% in seven months

The index of industrial production (IIP) in July rose 0.7% over the previous month and 11.2% year on year, pushing the increase in the first seven months to 8.5% compared to the same time last year, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).

See more

Ciputra is one of the landmark projects representing the presence of Indonesian investment in Vietnam since the first wave of FDI. (Photo: bietthu-ciputra.vn)

Foreign capital seeks stronger foothold in Vietnam through M&A

Foreign investors carried out 1,815 capital contribution and share purchase transactions in Vietnam in the first seven months of 2026, with total capital exceeding 6.5 billion USD. While the number of transactions fell 8.4% year-on-year, their value rose 61.6%.

At the Vietnam- Myanmar Business Forum in Hanoi on September 6 (Photo: VNA)

Myanmar President pledges to facilitate Vietnamese investment

Myanmar calls for Vietnam's cooperation in digital infrastructure development, cybersecurity, digital transformation, public services, information technology, and digital payment systems, as well as in fostering an innovation-driven business environment.

Using AI to search and process legal information (Photo: VNA)

Legal profession reshaped in age of artificial intelligence

In Ho Chi Minh City, digital transformation in the legal profession is not simply about introducing more technology into professional practice. It must also create ways of working that ensure technology serves people, while lawyers retain control and responsibility for the quality of legal services. This is particularly important in a metropolis with a large-scale economy and diverse legal needs.

Activities in Chan May Bay, part of the Chan May–Lang Co Economic Zone in Hue city. (Photo: VNA)

Hue steps up investment drive in Chan May–Lang Co Economic Zone

Covering more than 27,000ha, the Chan May–Lang Co Economic Zone is emerging as a key economic, urban, industrial and eco-tourism centre in southeastern Hue, with functional areas dedicated to seaports, industry, non-tariff activities, urban development and tourism.

The Ministry of National Defence's inter-agency inspection team visits La Gi Fish Port in Phuoc Hoi ward, Lam Dong province. (Photo: VNA)

Lam Dong's IUU fishing prevention efforts inspected

According to the Lam Dong provincial IUU Fishing Prevention Steering Committee, all 8,177 fishing vessels measuring at least 6 metres in length have been registered and updated in the national fisheries database VNFishbase.

A member of Minh Quang Cooperative in Hung Yen province works on a farm. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam aims to link half of farm cooperatives with enterprises by 2030

The Ministry of Agriculture and Environment will promote links between cooperatives, enterprises, science and technology organisations and other economic entities along with carrying out programmes to develop concentrated agricultural, forestry and fisheries raw material areas and enhance value chain production.

The night-time economy is increasingly seen as an important avenue for Vietnam’s tourism sector to extend visitors’ stays (Photo: VNA)

Revitalising growth momentum for night-time economy

The night-time economy has moved beyond being merely an add-on service to become a new growth driver for tourism. Night-time activities can “awaken” familiar heritage spaces and breathe new life into them. Art, light and music experiences after dark can create distinctive attractions while meeting the desire of middle- and high-end visitors to explore cultural depth.

A livestream session promotes green-skinned pomelos grown in Cho Lach commune, Vinh Long province. (Photo: VNA)

E-commerce reshapes rules of game

Once fixed fees, payment fees, infrastructure charges and service packages are included, sellers may have to spend around 24.5-27.6% of their revenue on platforms. The figure shows that the era of easy selling and low costs in e-commerce has officially come to an end.

Ho Chi Minh City targets third-quarter growth of over 11% (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City targets third-quarter growth of over 11%

Ho Chi Minh City will continue to implement drastic measures to achieve double-digit growth, targeting GRDP growth of at least 11.07% in the third quarter of 2026, 9.43% in the first nine months and 12.3% in the fourth quarter, with a view to completing the full-year goal of 10% or more.

MM Mega Market An Phu supermarket in Ho Chi Minh City is brightly decorated for the National Day holiday. (Photo: VNA)

Domestic consumption up over 13%, tourism continues strong growth

The total retail sales of goods and consumer service revenues in August were estimated at 679.8 trillion VND (26 billion USD), up 1.6% from the previous month and 14.9% year-on-year. In the January-August period, the figure reached 5.24 quadrillion VND, representing a 13.3% increase year-on-year.