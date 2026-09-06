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Vietnam News Agency attends Asia-Pacific Media Forum

A delegation from the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) led by Deputy General Director Doan Thi Tuyet Nhung attended the Asia-Pacific Media Forum, held in Shenzhen, China, from September 2 to 5.

#Vietnam News Agency (VNA) #Asia-Pacific Media Forum #China #Xinhua
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