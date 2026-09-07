Business

Vietnam’s agricultural exports: Shifting from volume to value

Vietnam has about 1.2 million hectares of fruit-growing areas, producing around 13 million tonnes a year. Its fruits are exported to more than 60 countries, including major markets such as the US, the EU, Japan, the Republic of Korea and China. The country is also among the world’s leading exporters of rice, cashew nuts, pepper and coffee, with its products reaching more than 150 countries, including markets with stringent standards.

An Asian customer with a Vietnamese coconut product served with straws (Photo: VNA)
An Asian customer with a Vietnamese coconut product served with straws (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) – Vietnam has ample potential to expand agricultural and food exports, but achieving sustainable growth will require a shift from supply-driven exports to meeting market demand, with greater focus on product value, quality and branding, experts say.

Nguyen Thao Hien, Deputy Director of the Department of Foreign Market Development under the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MOIT), said agricultural exports play an increasingly important role in Vietnam’s economy, generating tens of billions of US dollars in annual export revenue while contributing to GDP growth and trade balance.

From 2022 to 2025, while the total export growth expanded by around 9% annually, agricultural exports grew by 15-16% a year. This result reflected not only higher output but also improvements in agricultural production organisation and product quality, enabling Vietnamese products to better meet international demand.

Vietnam’s diverse agricultural production is another major advantage, said Le Anh Dung, General Director of Vietnam National Vegetable, Fruit and Agricultural Product Corporation (Vegetexco Vietnam). He noted that with a long agricultural tradition and favourable natural and soil conditions, the country has a solid foundation for developing competitive agricultural value chains and attracting domestic and foreign investment.

vnanet-ns2.jpg
Agricultural products from a high-tech agricultural production facility in Dong Gia Nghia ward, Lam Dong province, are displayed at an agricultural product consumption promotion event organised by the province (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam has about 1.2 million hectares of fruit-growing areas, producing around 13 million tonnes a year. Its fruits are exported to more than 60 countries, including major markets such as the US, the EU, Japan, the Republic of Korea and China. The country is also among the world’s leading exporters of rice, cashew nuts, pepper and coffee, with its products reaching more than 150 countries, including markets with stringent standards.

Vegetable production has also emerged as a promising export segment. With diverse climates and terrain, Vietnam can supply a wide range of vegetables from temperate to subtropical varieties. The country currently has about 1 million hectares under vegetable cultivation, with annual output of roughly 16 million tonnes.
According to Sven Dekker, co-founder of Vietnam Food Europe BV, the EU imports about 14 billion EUR worth of food from ASEAN annually, with Vietnamese products accounting for around 25%. The rapid growth of business-to-business (B2B) e-commerce in Europe, at more than 22% a year, is creating additional distribution channels for suppliers able to meet requirements for quality, delivery speed and online transactions.

Vietnamese fruits and vegetables are highly regarded by European buyers and distributors for their variety and year-round supply, he said.

The Middle East is also emerging as a promising destination, with its large import market and growing demand for agricultural and food supplies. At the recent Vietnam International Sourcing 2026 in Ho Chi Minh City, representatives of major regional retailers, including Lulu and Lootah, showed particular interest in Vietnam’s supply capacity.

However, greater market access also brings tougher requirements on quality, traceability and sustainability. Major markets such as Europe and the US are tightening sanitary and phytosanitary (SPS), traceability, environmental and sustainability standards. Regulations such as the EU Regulation on Deforestation-free Products (EUDR), Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) and requirements related to illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing are placing additional pressure on exporters. Sustainability is therefore no longer an option but a condition for maintaining market access.

Dung said free trade agreements, particularly new-generation FTAs, have expanded market access for Vietnamese farm produce, but tariff advantages are no longer enough. Competition is increasingly based on quality, stable supply, traceability, environmental standards, and social responsibility.

Vegetexco’s experience shows that building an integrated value chain is a strategic approach that has enabled the company to enter and expand its market presence in nearly 60 countries. To achieve this, the firm has invested in human resources and technology to develop the chain from breeding research and specialised farming areas to modern agricultural produce preservation and processing centres, while also expanding its international trade network.

Dung stressed that businesses need to diversify both products and markets to reduce risks and respond flexibly to changes in the business environment. If businesses can effectively manage their entire supply chains while ensuring consistent quality, they can overcome any barrier, he added.

Jose Mestre, Director of Central Retail Vietnam's Fresh Food Academy, said the group maintains a 90% share of domestically sourced goods and applies strict food-safety controls based on the Hazard Analysis Critical Control Point (HACCP) system, while prioritising organic and antibiotic-free products.

Fukui Tomoaki from AEON TOPVALU Vietnam Co., Ltd., said the competitive advantage of Vietnamese agricultural and food products is shifting from export volume towards standards compliance, deeper processing and brand building in both domestic and international markets. Suppliers need to proactively standardise their processes in line with independent international certifications such as Global GAP, USDA Organic, EU Organic and ASC.

Experts said close coordination across production, harvesting, processing and trade is essential for meeting such standards. Beyond satisfying importers, compliance can raise product value, strengthen consumer confidence and help build the Vietnamese agricultural brand in international markets./.

VNA
#CPTPP #NQ 59 #HNNG 33_2 #Vietnam #agricultural exports #quality and branding
Follow VietnamPlus

Vietnam - New era

Related News

See more

A modern production line at Hana Micron Vina Co. Ltd., a wholly invested by the Republic of Korea, in Van Trung Industrial Park in Bac Ninh province (Photo: VNA)

Northern Vietnam attracts 80.5% of new manufacturing FDI in first half

John Campbell, Director and Head of Industrial Services at Savills Vietnam, said investment in electronics and semiconductors continued to concentrate in northern localities, which have developed relatively complete manufacturing ecosystems encompassing industrial infrastructure, technical labour and supplier networks.

At the 2025 K–Vietnam Pop-up Festa in Dalat (K-Market Vietnam 2025) held in the central province of Lam Dong on November 8, 2025. The event features a series of cultural and trade exchange activities between Vietnam and the RoK, with more than 100 Lam Dong and Korean enterprises showcasing typical products from both sides. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, RoK seek to expand trade cooperation

The Ministry of Industry and Trade’s Department of Foreign Markets said Korean companies showed strong interest in Vietnam International Sourcing (VIS 2026), covering food, logistics, digital technology, mechanics, shipbuilding, seafood and distribution.

According to the Vietnam Coffee Cocoa Association (Vicofa), Vietnam exported nearly 1.7 million tonnes of coffee in the first eight months of 2026, earning more than 6 billion USD. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese coffee exports poised for strong finish toward year-end

According to the Vietnam Coffee Cocoa Association (Vicofa), Vietnam exported nearly 1.7 million tonnes of coffee in the first eight months, earning more than 6 billion USD. Export volume rose by over 10% year on year, while export value fell by 11.2% due to lower export prices.

Ciputra is one of the landmark projects representing the presence of Indonesian investment in Vietnam since the first wave of FDI. (Photo: bietthu-ciputra.vn)

Foreign capital seeks stronger foothold in Vietnam through M&A

Foreign investors carried out 1,815 capital contribution and share purchase transactions in Vietnam in the first seven months of 2026, with total capital exceeding 6.5 billion USD. While the number of transactions fell 8.4% year-on-year, their value rose 61.6%.

At the Vietnam- Myanmar Business Forum in Hanoi on September 6 (Photo: VNA)

Myanmar President pledges to facilitate Vietnamese investment

Myanmar calls for Vietnam's cooperation in digital infrastructure development, cybersecurity, digital transformation, public services, information technology, and digital payment systems, as well as in fostering an innovation-driven business environment.

Using AI to search and process legal information (Photo: VNA)

Legal profession reshaped in age of artificial intelligence

In Ho Chi Minh City, digital transformation in the legal profession is not simply about introducing more technology into professional practice. It must also create ways of working that ensure technology serves people, while lawyers retain control and responsibility for the quality of legal services. This is particularly important in a metropolis with a large-scale economy and diverse legal needs.

Activities in Chan May Bay, part of the Chan May–Lang Co Economic Zone in Hue city. (Photo: VNA)

Hue steps up investment drive in Chan May–Lang Co Economic Zone

Covering more than 27,000ha, the Chan May–Lang Co Economic Zone is emerging as a key economic, urban, industrial and eco-tourism centre in southeastern Hue, with functional areas dedicated to seaports, industry, non-tariff activities, urban development and tourism.

The Ministry of National Defence's inter-agency inspection team visits La Gi Fish Port in Phuoc Hoi ward, Lam Dong province. (Photo: VNA)

Lam Dong's IUU fishing prevention efforts inspected

According to the Lam Dong provincial IUU Fishing Prevention Steering Committee, all 8,177 fishing vessels measuring at least 6 metres in length have been registered and updated in the national fisheries database VNFishbase.

A member of Minh Quang Cooperative in Hung Yen province works on a farm. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam aims to link half of farm cooperatives with enterprises by 2030

The Ministry of Agriculture and Environment will promote links between cooperatives, enterprises, science and technology organisations and other economic entities along with carrying out programmes to develop concentrated agricultural, forestry and fisheries raw material areas and enhance value chain production.

The night-time economy is increasingly seen as an important avenue for Vietnam’s tourism sector to extend visitors’ stays (Photo: VNA)

Revitalising growth momentum for night-time economy

The night-time economy has moved beyond being merely an add-on service to become a new growth driver for tourism. Night-time activities can “awaken” familiar heritage spaces and breathe new life into them. Art, light and music experiences after dark can create distinctive attractions while meeting the desire of middle- and high-end visitors to explore cultural depth.

A livestream session promotes green-skinned pomelos grown in Cho Lach commune, Vinh Long province. (Photo: VNA)

E-commerce reshapes rules of game

Once fixed fees, payment fees, infrastructure charges and service packages are included, sellers may have to spend around 24.5-27.6% of their revenue on platforms. The figure shows that the era of easy selling and low costs in e-commerce has officially come to an end.