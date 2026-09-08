Three Vietnamese airports among Asia-Pacific’s most improved in air connectivity

Hanoi (VNA) – Three international airports run by the Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV), including Tan Son Nhat, Noi Bai and Da Nang, have been ranked among those with the greatest improvements in connectivity within their traffic segments.

The results appeared in the latest Air Connectivity Index Report from the Airports Council International Asia-Pacific & Middle East (ACI APAC & MID).

The ACI Asia-Pacific & Middle East Air Connectivity Index is a passenger-centric analytical tool to measure the connectivity of airports through network scale and frequency, the economic weight of destinations, and connection quality and efficiency in terms of aircraft type, domestic/international status, number of stops, and alliance membership.

According to ACI’s classification, Noi Bai and Tan Son Nhat were placed among the most improved airports in the 25–40 million passenger-per-year category, while Da Nang was recognised as a top improver in the 5–15 million passenger segment.

The recognition of all three airports among leading performers confirms Vietnam’s place in the regional aviation network. The airports act as key gateways connecting major economic and tourism hubs to global and regional flights, and their improved links are set to boost trade, tourism and economic activity.

Long Thanh International Airport is set to enter the regional connectivity race when it begins operations by the end of 2026, expanding ACV’s network and elevating Vietnam’s aviation position in Asia-Pacific and beyond.

ACI also said airports must do more than add capacity, urging better use of existing assets, greater operational reliability, improved passenger experience and continued investment in infrastructure and technology as the regional market enters a new growth cycle.

For Vietnam, rising demand for international access will require simultaneous gains in airport capacity, operational quality and the long-term ability of the aviation system to absorb future growth./.

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