Politics

Top Vietnamese leader pays tribute to President Ho Chi Minh in Moscow

The Ho Chi Minh Monument, situated at Ho Chi Minh Square, is a historic and cultural landmark symbolising the enduring friendship between Vietnam and Russia. It was inaugurated in 1990 to commemorate the 100th birth anniversary of the late leader.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam and the Vietnamese delegation pose for a group photo in front of the President Ho Chi Minh Monument at Ho Chi Minh Square in Moscow on September 8. (Photo: VNA)
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam and the Vietnamese delegation pose for a group photo in front of the President Ho Chi Minh Monument at Ho Chi Minh Square in Moscow on September 8. (Photo: VNA)

Moscow (VNA) – General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam laid wreaths at the President Ho Chi Minh Monument and the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Moscow on September 8, part of his state visit to Russia.

In a solemn and deeply moving atmosphere, General Secretary and President Lam, his spouse and the Vietnamese delegation paid their respects in tribute to President Ho Chi Minh, the beloved leader of the Vietnamese people, an outstanding leader of the CPV and the international communist movement, a hero of national liberation, a great man of culture of Vietnam, and a great friend of the Russian people, who laid the foundation for the traditional friendship between the two countries.

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The Vietnamese delegation lays flowers at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Alexander Garden on September 8. (Photo: VNA)

The Ho Chi Minh Monument, situated at Ho Chi Minh Square, is a historic and cultural landmark symbolising the enduring friendship between Vietnam and Russia. It was inaugurated in 1990 to commemorate the 100th birth anniversary of the late leader.

Later the same day, the Vietnamese delegation also laid flowers at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Alexander Garden, along the western wall of the Kremlin, paying tribute to Soviet soldiers who sacrificed their lives during the Great Patriotic War from 1941 to 1945.

The memorial, inaugurated on May 8, 1967, is one of Russia’s most sacred sites. Since 1997, under a decree of the Russian President, the Kremlin Regiment’s guard-changing ceremony has been held here every hour. The solemn ritual has become a prominent attraction for both local people and visitors./.

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