Politics

RoK’s People Power Party values ties with Communist Party of Vietnam

Chairman of the People Power Party Jang Dong Hyeok wished for regular high-level exchanges and contacts, more sharing of information and experience, and effective and substantive implementation of agreements and treaties signed by the two governments.

President of Vietnamese National Assembly Tran Thanh Man (left) and Chairman of the RoK's People Power Party Jang Dong Hyeok at the meeting in Seoul on September 7. (Photo: VNA)
President of Vietnamese National Assembly Tran Thanh Man (left) and Chairman of the RoK's People Power Party Jang Dong Hyeok at the meeting in Seoul on September 7. (Photo: VNA)

Seoul (VNA) – The Republic of Korea (RoK)’s People Power Party (PPP) always values its ties with the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) and wishes to build on their October 2014 cooperation agreement, PPP Chairman Jang Dong Hyeok told President of the Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) Tran Thanh Man during a meeting in Seoul on September 7.

Jang wished for regular high-level exchanges and contacts, more sharing of information and experience, and effective and substantive implementation of agreements and treaties signed by the two governments.

With hundreds of thousands of Vietnamese and Koreans living, studying and working in each other's countries, bilateral ties have become special and inseparable, Jang said, describing Vietnam as one of the RoK's leading partners in various fields, including politics, security, trade, investment and people-to-people exchanges.

The PPP will offer all possible support to further push bilateral ties forward and expand trade and people-to-people exchanges, he said.

The PPP leader expressed his support for Vietnam’s hosting of the 14th General Assembly of the International Conference of Asian Political Parties (ICAPP) in 2028.

Delighted at the strong, substantive and effective strides in Vietnam–RoK relations more than 30 years after their diplomatic ties were established, NA President Man affirmed that the Vietnamese Party and State always consider the RoK a leading important strategic partner, and wish to work with the RoK to continue pushing their partnership across all fields.

Concurring with the orientations for boosting exchanges and cooperation between the two parties, he proposed that the two sides continue encouraging their countries' governments to foster economic, trade and investment links in a balanced, sustainable, effective and mutually beneficial manner, targeting 150 billion USD in bilateral trade by 2030.

The Vietnamese leader encouraged Korean companies to make new investments, expand operations and improve investment quality in Vietnam. He also called for driving cultural, educational, sports and tourism exchanges and expanding cooperation among localities, entities, businesses and mass organisations.

On the occasion, he suggested the PPP and Chairman Jang continue creating favourable conditions for and protecting the legitimate rights and interests of the Vietnamese community living, studying and working in the RoK, including the nearly 100,000 Vietnamese–Korean multicultural families.

The Vietnamese NA will also continue facilitating the Korean community in Vietnam, he said./.

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