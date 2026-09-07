Politics

Vietnam's top legislator meets with Democratic Party of Korea leader

Lauding the friendship and sound cooperation between the Communist Party of Vietnam and the DPK in recent years, NA President Tran Thanh Man called on both sides to continue effectively following their 2019 cooperation agreement, and foster political trust and mutual understanding by maintaining all-level delegation exchanges and meetings.

President of the Vietnamese National Assembly Tran Thanh Man (right) and Chairman of the Democratic Party of Korea Kim Min Seok meet in Seoul on September 7. (Photo: VNA)
President of the Vietnamese National Assembly Tran Thanh Man (right) and Chairman of the Democratic Party of Korea Kim Min Seok meet in Seoul on September 7. (Photo: VNA)

Seoul (VNA) – President of the Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) Tran Thanh Man met with Chairman of the Democratic Party of Korea (DPK) Kim Min Seok in Seoul on September 7, part of his official visit to the Republic of Korea (RoK).

Congratulating Kim on his election as DPK Chairman and the DPK’s new leadership, NA President Man said he expects the party will continue to grow stronger, contributing to the RoK’s continued development and higher global standing.

Lauding the friendship and sound cooperation between the Communist Party of Vietnam and the DPK in recent years, he called on both sides to continue effectively following their 2019 cooperation agreement; foster political trust and mutual understanding by maintaining all-level delegation exchanges and meetings between their committees, agencies and affiliated organisations; and consider a regular exchange mechanism to share each country’s political and socio-economic developments, along with experience in formulating and enforcing policies and guidelines.

The Vietnamese leader proposed that the DPK continue to coordinate with the Korean Government to promote balanced and sustainable trade, targeting 100 billion USD this year and 150 billion USD by 2030.

He encouraged Korean companies to expand investment in Vietnam, particularly in such priority areas as infrastructure, smart cities, semiconductors, large-scale artificial intelligence data centres, nuclear power and smart seaports.

The guest expressed his hope that the RoK will continue backing Vietnam’s hosting of the 14th General Assembly of the International Conference of Asian Political Parties (ICAPP) in 2028 and coordinate to ensure the event’s success.

Impressed by General Secretary of the CPV Central Committee and President To Lam’s visit to the RoK in August 2025, Kim said Vietnam–RoK ties are now at their strongest, with the two countries now members of the same family.

He vowed to make every effort to push the implementation of agreements reached during visits.

The DPK and the NA of the RoK attach importance to relations with Vietnam and stand ready to accompany and support its socio-economic development goals, he said.

He expressed his wish that the DPK–CPV sound relationship will further expand, with more delegation exchanges at all levels, including among young leaders, to lay the groundwork for stronger bilateral ties across all fields and further deepen the Vietnam–RoK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

The two sides agreed to further bolster cooperation through Party, parliamentary, Government, people-to-people and locality-to-locality channels, thereby contributing to political trust as well as mutual understanding and friendship between their peoples.

The top Vietnamese legislator asked the DPK to keep supporting the legitimate rights and interests of the Vietnamese community in the RoK, particularly Vietnamese women marrying Koreans and Vietnamese–Korean multicultural families, so that they can integrate well, maintain stable lives and make positive contributions to Korean society./.

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