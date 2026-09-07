Top Vietnamese leader’s France visit opens new strategic cooperation avenues: ambassador

Hanoi (VNA) – The upcoming official visit to France by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam will provide fresh momentum for bilateral ties, consolidating existing projects while opening new strategic cooperation avenues for the future, French Ambassador to Vietnam Olivier Brochet told the press ahead the top leader’s visit and his attendance at the International Space Summit in Paris.



Brochet noted that Vietnam–France relations have experienced particularly dynamic development over the past three years. He attributed the momentum to Vietnam’s rapid development and growing international influence, as well as the complex global situation, which requires closer coordination between the two countries.



He highlighted the strong political determination demonstrated by the high-level leadership of both sides to deepen and diversify bilateral relations, saying that the relationship has reached a new level, most visibly through increasingly close engagement between General Secretary and President Lam and French President Emmanuel Macron.



The two leaders first met in October 2024, shortly after General Secretary and President Lam assumed his new position, followed by President Macron’s successful and historic state visit to Vietnam in May 2025. Their upcoming meeting in Paris will be the third in less than two years.



Together with those highest-level meetings, the important mutual visits by the countries' Government leaders have also affirmed the depth of their friendship and the ability to move beyond the past and look together toward a better future, the ambassador noted.



Brochet said that after three years in office in Vietnam, what he values most is that the two sides have not only broadened cooperation across many areas but, more importantly, have also built strong trust between each other and between their leaders. He emphasised that this trust is the key foundation driving Vietnam and France to keep moving forward together, benefiting both nations and contributing to peace and stability in the regions and the world.



Regarding the Vietnamese leader’s participation in the International Space Summit, he described it as a highly positive signal for France. Initiated by President Macron and France, the summit aims to bring together leaders, scientists and business representatives to discuss the governance of outer space, which he said should be regarded as a common asset of humanity.



Brochet stressed the need for a new international legal framework under the United Nations, noting that the existing framework was developed in the 1960s and no longer fully reflects today’s rapidly evolving satellite and space technologies.



France particularly looks forward to hearing the voices of Vietnam and other countries of the Global South on equitable access to and protection of legitimate interests in outer space, he said, adding that the participation of the Vietnamese delegation demonstrates France’s commitment to pursuing equal cooperation with all countries, whether they are space powers or developing countries with legitimate interests in accessing outer space in the future.



The diplomat went on to say that General Secretary and President Lam’s visit will also help advance key bilateral projects. In defence and security, France stands ready to support Vietnam in developing its defence industrial and technological capabilities. In energy and sustainable development, the two sides will review progress under the Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP), with the French Development Agency (AFD) having disbursed more than two-thirds of its previously committed funding.



France will continue promoting cooperation in renewable energy, including wind, solar and hydropower, while further discussing the prospects for peaceful nuclear energy cooperation and the efficient exploitation of Vietnam’s strategic mineral resources, he added.



Traditional areas of cooperation such as healthcare, transport, and education are also expected to gain fresh impetus. Brochet cited the planned large-scale vaccine production project between Vietnam’s VNVC and France’s Sanofi in Ho Chi Minh City, cooperation with Airbus, as well as efforts by SNCF and Alstom to share railway technology and management expertise, particularly in high-speed rail.



Education and scientific cooperation will remain a key pillar, with France currently hosting around 6,000– 7,000 Vietnamese students. The two sides are expected to sign an agreement on the France– Vietnam Hubert Curien Partnership Programme to support long-term academic exchanges.



On multilateral cooperation, Brochet said the strong bilateral partnership has enabled Vietnam and France to coordinate more effectively at international forums and promote international consensus on global issues. The two countries share similar views on respect for self-determination, independence, and autonomy of countries and regional organisations such as the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the European Union.



Regarding the East Sea, the diplomat said France always emphasise the importance of respect for international law and freedom of navigation and overflight, while maintaining annual naval deployments to the region to help uphold these common principles.



Brochet also expressed his confidence that Vietnam and France will continue to stand side by side and write new chapters of fruitful cooperation for the benefit of both peoples and world peace./.

VNA