☕ Afternoon briefing on September 7

Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.



- General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam, his spouse Ngo Phuong Ly and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation left Hanoi on September 7 for a state visit to Russia, an official visit to France and attendance at the International Space Summit in Paris, from September 7 to 12.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam, and his spouse Ngo Phuong Ly leave Hanoi on September 7 for a state visit to Russia, an official visit to France and attendance at the International Space Summit in Paris, from September 7 to 12. (Photo: VNA)

The visits are made at the invitations of Russian President Vladimir Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron. Read full story



- National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man and Speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of Korea (RoK) Cho Jeong-sik held talks in Seoul on September 7, during which they agreed on measures to deepen the two countries’ comprehensive strategic partnership, with a focus on economic ties, science and technology, parliamentary cooperation and people-to-people exchanges.

National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man and Speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of Korea (RoK) Cho Jeong-sik hold talks in Seoul on September 7. (Photo: VNA)

The talks took place immediately after an official welcome ceremony for the Vietnamese top legislator, his spouse and the high-ranking Vietnamese delegation. Speaker Cho expressed his appreciation for NA President Man for being the first guest invited after the RoK National Assembly completed the establishment of its new leadership. Read full story



- The Working Group III – Investor-State Dispute Settlement Reform of the United Nations Commission on International Trade Law (UNCITRAL) convened its 10th intersessional meeting in the northern province of Ninh Binh on September 7.



Co-organised by the Ministry of Justice and the UNCITRAL Secretariat, the three-day event brings together nearly 250 delegates, experts and speakers from more than 60 countries and territories, including representatives of member states, observers of Working Group III, international organisations, and experts and scholars in investment law and international investment dispute settlement. Read full story



- Northern Vietnam continued to be the country’s leading destination for manufacturing foreign direct investment (FDI), attracting 8.63 billion USD in newly registered capital from 274 projects in the first half of 2026, according to Savills Vietnam.



The figure accounted for 80.5% of the country’s total new manufacturing FDI, with electronics, semiconductors and high technology emerging as key drivers. Read full story



- Hanoi has planned six resettlement urban areas for residents affected by the the Hong (Red) River Landscape Boulevard project, according to the mulnicipal People’s Committee.

An illustration of the Red River Landscape Boulevard project (Photo: VNA)

Around 265 hectares of resettlement land is expected to be provided within the same or neighbouring administrative areas, including 72 hectares in Me Linh commune; 30 hectares in Vinh Thanh and Dong Anh communes; 35 hectares in Bat Trang commune; 11 hectares in O Dien commune; 12 hectares in Thuong Cat and Dong Ngac wards; 10 hectares in Yen So ward; 72 hectares in Nam Phu commune; and 23 hectares in Hong Van commune. Read full story



- Vietnam Airlines adjusted flights between Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City and Jakarta on September 7 due to volcanic ash from Indonesia’s Krakatau, while adding flights to assist passengers whose travel was disrupted on September 6.



According to the latest announcement by Indonesian authorities, Soekarno-Hatta International Airport is expected to resume operations from 3:00 pm on September 7, subject to the actual situation. Read full story



- Vietnamese coffee has favourable prospects for a strong increase in both export volume and prices in the final months of the year, as low inventories, weather-related disruptions to global supply and higher product standards among importers create supportive conditions, with the quality and brand of Vietnamese coffee increasingly established.



According to the Vietnam Coffee Cocoa Association (Vicofa), Vietnam exported nearly 1.7 million tonnes of coffee in the first eight months, earning more than 6 billion USD. Export volume rose by over 10% year on year, while export value fell by 11.2% due to lower export prices. Read full story



- Vietnam’s Index of Industrial Production (IIP) rose 11.9% year-on-year in the first eight months of 2026, the highest growth rate for the period in many years, reported the National Statistics Office (NSO) under the Ministry of Finance.



In August, the IIP increased 1.5% month-on-month and 14.4% year-on-year./. Read full story