Politics

Top Vietnamese leader’s visit to France to deepen ties: French Communist Party official

In the next phase of ties, Vincent Boulet, the French Communist Party (PCF)’s foreign affairs head, said joint cultural and educational projects should be scaled to draw in younger generations, strengthening social bonds and laying a solid foundation for the comprehensive strategic partnership.

Vincent Boulet (first, left), French Communist Party (PCF)’s foreign affairs head, attends the opening of Nhan Dan (People) newspaper's display at an event in September 2024. (Photo: VNA)
Vincent Boulet (first, left), French Communist Party (PCF)’s foreign affairs head, attends the opening of Nhan Dan (People) newspaper's display at an event in September 2024. (Photo: VNA)

Paris (VNA) – The official visit to France by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) and President To Lam marks a “particularly significant moment” for the Vietnam-France Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, signalling both nations’ commitment to continuing to deepen bilateral ties, said Vincent Boulet, the French Communist Party (PCF)’s foreign affairs head.

The visit will strengthen historic ties between the PCF and the CPV, built and nurtured since the time of President Ho Chi Minh, forged and nurtured since the time of President Ho Chi Minh, Boulet told the Vietnam News Agency's correspondents in Paris.

Boulet said the PCF and CPV have long been close friends in the fight for social justice and development, and closer cooperation can drive socio-economic and cultural exchanges that boost prosperity in both countries.

Political parties, localities and associations act as critical bridges for mutual understanding and friendship between the two countries' people, he said, with dialogue and exchanges opening space to share experiences and shared values they pursue.

In the next phase of ties, he said joint cultural and educational projects should be scaled to draw in younger generations, strengthening social bonds and laying a solid foundation for the comprehensive strategic partnership.

To deepen party-to-party and people-to-people links, Boulet proposed more theoretical seminars on global shifts and each party’s major policy directions, arguing such exchanges would help preserve shared values in the current landscape.

He also called for more youth exchanges that give young people direct exposure to each other’s cultures.

On the economic front, he urged support for joint projects in sustainable agriculture, renewable energy and information technology, along with stronger backing for friendship associations to deepen cooperation and expand social and humanitarian activities.

Such initiatives, he said, can build on a shared desire to refresh the relationship while sustaining the spirit of solidarity that has long defined bilateral history.

On Vietnam’s development trajectory, Boulet said the country has made broad progress under General Secretary and President Lam’s leadership, citing average annual GDP growth of 6.5% that has lifted its global standing.

Effective social programmes have pulled millions out of poverty, while expanding strategic partnerships have made Vietnam a more attractive investment destination. Those gains underscore Vietnam’s momentum and reinforce the case for deeper cooperation with France, he said.

Boulet said he expects the visit to mark an important step forward in bilateral relations, with Vietnam and France continuing to work toward a shared future./.​

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