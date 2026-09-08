Vietnam, Israel explore stronger cooperation in cybersecurity, AI, innovation

Tel Aviv (VNA) – Vietnamese Ambassador to Israel Nguyen Ky Son has paid a working visit to Be’er Sheva in southern Israel to explore opportunities for stronger cooperation in cybersecurity, artificial intelligence (AI) and innovation, with a focus on information sharing, human resources training, research and technology development.



During the visit, the diplomat held working sessions with leaders of the Israeli Cyber Emergency Response Team (CERT), the Israel National Cyber Directorate (INCD), the Be’er Sheva Innovation District and the cyber security research centre at Ben-Gurion University of the Negev (BGU).



At the INCD, CERT Director Emanuel briefed Son on the centre’s role in Israel’s national cybersecurity protection system, current cybersecurity challenges and measures to respond to cyberattacks.



The Vietnamese diplomat also toured the national cybersecurity laboratory at the INCD to learn about its testing of new technological solutions, support for start-ups and research in operational technology.



The two sides discussed ways to enhance information sharing, strengthen links between specialised agencies and businesses, and promote cooperation in training cybersecurity human resources.



In the Be’er Sheva Innovation District, Son learned about a cooperation model among the city authorities, the BGU and Soroka Medical Centre to build an innovation ecosystem, incubate technologies, support start-ups and connect businesses with government agencies and researchers.



At the BGU’s cyber security research centre, its Director Prof. Yuval Elovici introduced the centre’s latest researches and solutions in cybersecurity, particularly the application of AI to enhance cybersecurity.



The two sides discussed potential cooperation in training and research, as well as opportunities for Vietnamese students to pursue postgraduate programmes and receive full scholarships from the BGU in cybersecurity and AI.



Located in southern Israel, Be’er Sheva is one of the country’s leading technology and innovation hubs. Over the past decade, it has grown from a small and sparsely populated city into a major cybersecurity technology centre, following the Israeli Government’s 2014 decision to develop it into a world-class cybersecurity innovation hub.



The INCD’s operational technology laboratory is currently one of three specialised laboratories of its kind in the world.



The meetings in Be’er Sheva helped deepen mutual understanding and open up new opportunities for Vietnam–Israel cooperation in cybersecurity, AI and innovation – areas in which Israel has strong expertise and which are among the 10 strategic technologies prioritised for development by Vietnam./.

VNA