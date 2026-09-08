☀️ Morning digest on September 8

Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last weekend by the Vietnam News Agency.

- General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam met with Chairman of the Communist Party of the Russian Federation (KPRF) Gennady Zyuganov in Moscow on September 7 afternoon (local time).

General Secretary and President Lam, who is paying a state visit to Russia, stressed that the Vietnamese Party, State and people always remember with gratitude the invaluable assistance from the Communist Party, Government and people of the former Soviet Union and today’s Russia to Vietnam’s struggle for national liberation and reunification and its cause of national construction and defence. Read full story

- Vietnam consistently attaches importance to its relations with the Republic of Korea (RoK) and wants bilateral ties to continue growing substantively, effectively and sustainably in line with their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, President of the National Assembly (NA) Tran Thanh Man told Korean Prime Minister Han Seong Sook during their meeting in Seoul on September 7.

He proposed that the Korean Government and NA work together to effectively deliver the outcomes of General Secretary and President Lam’s August 2025 visit to the RoK and Korean President Lee Jae Myung’s April 2026 visit to Vietnam. Read full story

- Deputy Prime Minister Ho Quoc Dung visited an SK Telecom-operated artificial intelligence (AI) data centre in Seoul on September 7, within the framework of National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man's official visit to the Republic of Korea (RoK).

The Deputy PM praised SK Group's investment record in Vietnam, saying its capabilities in finance, technology and management align with Vietnam's shift toward selective investment attraction in its new growth phase. Read full story

- Deputy Prime Minister Le Tien Chau received Japanese Minister of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology Matsumoto Yohei in Hanoi on September 7, calling for stronger cooperation between the two countries in science and technology, innovation and digital transformation.

He noted that cooperation between Vietnam and Japan has made positive progress in several areas. Regarding semiconductor human resource training, the Vietnamese Ministry of Education and Training and Ministry of Science and Technology are studying an appropriate mechanism to train 250 doctoral-level semiconductor experts under Japan’s Strategic Science and Technology Innovation Initiative for ASEAN (NEXUS). Read full story

- Prof. Dr. Tran Hong Thai, President of the Vietnam Academy of Science and Technology (VAST), emphasised that the VNREDSat-1 satellite, a key achievement of Vietnam-France scientific and technological collaboration, should be seen not just as Vietnam’s first Earth observation satellite but also as a national capacity-building programme in the field.

The results achieved through the VNREDSat-1 programme are laying the groundwork for space technology cooperation to enter a new phase, towards developing next-generation satellite systems, strengthening training and technology transfer, and gradually enhancing Vietnam’s technological capacity, Thai told the Vietnam News Agency. Read full story

- A delegation from Quang Ninh city paid a working visit to Germany from September 4 to 6 to seek opportunities for cooperation and investment.

The delegation, led by Deputy Secretary of the municipal Party Committee and President of the municipal Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee Vu Quyet Tien, attended the opening of IFA 2026, the world's leading international trade fair for consumer electronics and home appliances, at Messe Berlin on September 4. Read full story./.