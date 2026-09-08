Politics

Vietnam-France cooperation hoped to be expanded

Vietnam and France should also build a forward-looking, mutually beneficial partnership in which stronger economic and industrial ties serve as an indispensable foundation, said Dr. Benoît de Tréglodé, Director (Africa - Asia - Middle East) at the Institute of Strategic Research (IRSEM) under the French Ministry of Armed Forces.

Dr. Benoît de Tréglodé, Director (Africa - Asia - Middle East) at the Institute of Strategic Research (IRSEM) under the French Ministry of Armed Forces. (Photo: VNA)
Dr. Benoît de Tréglodé, Director (Africa - Asia - Middle East) at the Institute of Strategic Research (IRSEM) under the French Ministry of Armed Forces. (Photo: VNA)

Paris (VNA) – Amid profound shifts in the balance of power in Asia, Vietnam is seeking a balance to strengthen its strategic autonomy while diversifying relations with major partners. In this context, the comprehensive strategic partnership with France is opening up new avenues for forward-looking cooperation, according to Dr. Benoît de Tréglodé.

In an interview with Vietnam News Agency correspondents in Paris on Vietnam’s role in Southeast Asia and the Indo-Pacific, as well as prospects for bilateral relations on the occasion of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam’s upcoming official visit to France, the expert, who is Director (Africa - Asia - Middle East) at the Institute of Strategic Research (IRSEM) under the French Ministry of Armed Forces, said Vietnam’s strategic choices are not confined to the framework of great-power competition.

He noted that Vietnam’s strategy is based on a careful assessment of geographical constraints and a strong desire for independence. Over the years, Vietnam has strengthened ties with the world’s leading economic powers. The elevation of Vietnam-France relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership should be viewed in this broader context, reflecting Vietnam’s determination to diversify its strategic relations.

With a pragmatic approach, Vietnam has significantly reoriented towards Asia over the past three decades, focusing on regional priorities and major economies that are driving Asia’s development, including China, the Republic of Korea, Singapore and Japan.

ASEAN, home to around 680 million people, and now the world’s fifth-largest economy, has been at the heart of Vietnam’s economic reintegration with Asia. Alongside this process, Vietnam has also built an extensive network of political and strategic partnerships internationally. According to the French expert, as Vietnam continues to expand its network of partners, France faces growing competition in its economic relations with the country. The increasing number of partners creates more opportunities for various sides, but also underscores the need for both countries to further consolidate and deepen economic ties, thereby creating a stronger foundation for political and strategic cooperation.

Nevertheless, the expert considered France an important partner for Vietnam, given its status as a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council and its pursuit of “strategic autonomy”, which provides additional room for Vietnam to balance relations with major powers. Conversely, Vietnam holds a special position in France’s Asian policy due to historical ties as well as Paris’s economic and geopolitical interests in the Indo-Pacific.

Regarding defence and security cooperation, he noted that although this is one of the pillars of the comprehensive strategic partnership, bilateral defence cooperation remains relatively modest, leaving considerable room for expansion.

France was the first Western country to establish defence ties with Vietnam in 1991, when it resumed posting a defence attaché in the country. Since then, cooperation has focused mainly on military medicine, French-language training for Vietnamese officers, training for Vietnamese peacekeeping forces and defence diplomacy exchanges, including French naval port calls in Vietnam and strategic dialogues between the two defence ministries.

According to the expert, bilateral defence ties remain largely symbolic and are still far from operational cooperation. Although the comprehensive strategic partnership aims to expand collaboration into defence industry, progress has yet to match the potential.

He stressed that Vietnam’s efforts in recent years to diversify its sources of arms and defence equipment could create new opportunities for the two countries to pursue more substantive cooperation in areas of mutual importance.

Looking ahead, he said the two sides should shift greater attention towards Vietnam’s future strategic challenges in Asia. He suggested that the strategic relationship should focus more on consultations on major global issues, including multilateralism and the environment, and concretely strengthen economic and industrial exchanges.

Vietnam and France should also build a forward-looking, mutually beneficial partnership in which stronger economic and industrial ties serve as an indispensable foundation, he added./.

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