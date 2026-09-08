Lao newspaper hails Vietnam’s achievements, highlights strategic cohesion

Vientiane (VNA) – The Pathet Lao newspaper of the Lao News Agency (KPL) has published an editorial affirming that Vietnam’s achievements in recent years are also a source of joy and pride for the Lao people.

Published on the occasion of the 81st anniversary of Vietnam’s National Day (September 2, 1945-2026), the editorial said Vietnam’s development is not merely reflected in growth figures or modern infrastructure, but is also the outcome of a shared historical journey through some of the most difficult periods faced by the two nations.

​During their struggles for national liberation and defence, the Lao and Vietnamese people shared hardships and sacrifices and supported each other with sincerity and loyalty. The image of the two countries' people sharing a bowl of rice has become a symbol of their special solidarity.

The editorial noted that Vietnam’s progress brings great joy to the Lao people and demonstrates the value of self-reliance, resilience, innovation and the aspiration to advance of a nation that has overcome numerous challenges.

A strong and stable Vietnam with growing international stature also creates new opportunities for Laos, it said, stressing that the two countries share closely intertwined interests in maintaining peace and stability, promoting economic connectivity and expanding development space in the region.

The writing described Laos-Vietnam relations as a special bond forged through history, founded by President Ho Chi Minh, President Kaysone Phomvihane and President Souphanouvong and nurtured by generations of leaders and people of both countries. The relationship has become an invaluable common asset and a major source of strength for national construction, defence and development.

The relationship is entering a new phase. At the end of 2025, senior leaders of the two countries agreed to add “strategic cohesion” to the framework of their ties, elevating them to “great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation and strategic cohesion.”

The new component reflects a shared vision in response to emerging development requirements, highlighting connectivity in vision, interests and development space, as well as the links between stability, security and development. Political trust has continued to be strengthened, while defence and security cooperation remains an important pillar.

Economic, trade and investment cooperation has also advanced. Two-way trade reached about 3 billion USD in 2025, while Vietnamese investment in Laos continued to grow. The two sides are promoting strategic infrastructure projects in transport, logistics and energy, including Vung Ang International Port, the Vientiane-Vung Ang railway and the Hanoi-Vientiane expressway.

Such projects will expand development space, help Laos better tap its geo-economic advantages and strengthen regional connectivity, while creating opportunities for Vietnam to expand markets and cooperation. Cooperation in education and training, human resources, science and technology, culture and people-to-people exchanges has also been strengthened.

​In a rapidly changing world, closer coordination is increasingly important, the editorial said. A strong, stable and growing Vietnam will help expand markets, resources and cooperation opportunities for Laos, while a peaceful, stable, self-reliant and developing Laos will provide a favourable environment for Vietnam and the region.

This is the practical meaning of “strategic cohesion”: turning political trust and special solidarity into drivers of cooperation and tangible benefits for the people of both countries.

After 40 years of Doi Moi (Renewal), Vietnam has built up new potential, strength and international standing, and is pursuing rapid, sustainable development while contributing to regional and global peace, cooperation and development.

For the Lao people, Vietnam’s achievements are a source of pride and encouragement. The special relationship forged through history will continue to be strengthened through present cooperation and future shared aspirations.

The editorial concluded that the great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation and strategic cohesion between the Vietnamese and Lao Parties, States and people will remain an invaluable asset for present and future generations to preserve and nurture./.

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