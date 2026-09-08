Politics

Vietnam's top leader meets Russian veterans, friendship association representatives

General Secretary and President To Lam affirmed that Vietnam deeply respects and will never forget the assistance provided by the people of the former Soviet Union and present-day Russia, particularly war veterans, during Vietnam's past struggle for national liberation and its current national construction and development.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam talks to representatives of the Russian War Veterans Association and the Russia–Vietnam Friendship Association at the meeting in Moscow on September 7. (Photo: VNA)
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam talks to representatives of the Russian War Veterans Association and the Russia–Vietnam Friendship Association at the meeting in Moscow on September 7. (Photo: VNA)

Moscow (VNA) – General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam met with a delegation of the Russian War Veterans Association and the Russia–Vietnam Friendship Association in Moscow on September 7 afternoon (local time), part of his state visit to Russia.

The Vietnamese leader expressed his pleasure and emotion at meeting Vietnam's close friends, noting that despite their advanced age, they had travelled a long way to attend the warm and friendly gathering out of their special affection for Vietnam and its people.

He affirmed that Vietnam deeply respects and will never forget the assistance provided by the people of the former Soviet Union and present-day Russia, particularly war veterans, during Vietnam's past struggle for national liberation and its current national construction and development.

Vladimir Petrovich Buyanov, President of the Russia–Vietnam Friendship Association, said all members of the delegation previously worked in Vietnam and share a special affection and attachment to the country and its people.

Speaking about his association's activities, Buyanov said the Russia–Vietnam Friendship Association focuses primarily on engaging young people, pupils and students, with a view to attracting younger generations to participate in its activities as its current members are all advanced in age.

The involvement of young people, he said, will help preserve and further develop the traditional solidarity and close-knit relations between the two countries.

The Vietnamese Embassy in Russia has actively supported activities of both associations while the Vietnamese community in Moscow and other organisations have also assisted in organising many meaningful activities, he added.

Wishing the Vietnamese leader's state visit to Russia a great success, Buyanov expressed his belief that its outcomes will further strengthen friendship between the two countries, contribute to the development of each nation, and create favourable conditions for the associations to step up their activities.

Representatives of the Russian War Veterans Association shared fond memories and meaningful activities of their members, which have helped educate younger generations about patriotism, sentiments and responsibilities towards their homeland. They also presented commemorative gifts expressing their deep affection and close attachment to Vietnam.

The top Vietnamese leader highly valued the activities of the Russian War Veterans Association and the Russia–Vietnam Friendship Association, and commended their members for their initiatives and practical activities in recent times.

Notable activities included meetings of former Soviet military experts, exchanges between war veterans of the two countries, and painting and photography contests about the countries and people of Vietnam and Russia for children, he noted.

Against the backdrop of growing cooperation between the two countries, General Secretary and President Lam affirmed that Party and State leaders of Vietnam will continue to support and create favourable conditions for the associations to further promote their role.

He called on their members to continue working with people's organisations of the two countries to serve as bridges of people-to-people diplomacy, particularly by exploring practical and appropriate forms of engagement for young people – the force that will directly inherit and write new chapters in Vietnam–Russia relations.

They should also develop new approaches to create new areas of cooperation suited to the development requirements of each country, he said./.

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