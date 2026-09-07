Society

Vietnamese, Korean journalists step up exchanges in digital era

Vietnam always regards the Republic of Korea (RoK) as a country with a highly developed press sector and hopes to learn more from its Korean colleagues, said Le Quoc Minh, Editor-in-Chief of Nhan Dan Newspaper and President of the VJA.

The meeting between the Journalists Association of Korea delegation and leaders of the Vietnam Journalists' Association in Hanoi on September 7. (Photo: VNA)
The meeting between the Journalists Association of Korea delegation and leaders of the Vietnam Journalists' Association in Hanoi on September 7. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – A delegation from the Journalists Association of Korea (JAK) led by its President Park Jong Hyun visited and held a working session with the Vietnam Journalists' Association (VJA) in Hanoi on September 7, with both sides expressing their wish to strengthen exchanges and cooperation in the digital era.

At the meeting, Le Quoc Minh, member of the Party Central Committee, Vice Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Publicity, Editor-in-Chief of Nhan Dan Newspaper and President of the VJA, said relations between the two associations have been increasingly enhanced through various exchanges and cooperation activities.

Vietnam always regards the Republic of Korea (RoK) as a country with a highly developed press sector and hopes to learn more from its Korean colleagues, he said.

Although traditional press products still enjoy relatively high levels of public access and use in Vietnam, Vietnamese media organisations cannot afford to be complacent and must continue to innovate to develop more appropriate, effective and engaging ways of reaching the public, according to Minh.

He also stressed the need to expand cooperation between journalists' associations beyond professional activities such as conferences, seminars and discussions to other areas that can promote interaction, mutual understanding and closer bonds among journalists.

vnanet-vna-potal-gan-ket-nhung-nguoi-lam-bao-viet-nam-han-quoc-trong-thoi-dai-so-9009235.jpg
Le Quoc Minh (right), Editor-in-Chief of Nhan Dan Newspaper and President of the Vietnam Journalists' Association, and Park Jong Hyun, President of the Journalists Association of Korea, at the meeting in Hanoi on September 7 (Photo: VNA)

For his part, Park said Korea sees Vietnam as a country developing at a remarkably rapid pace, similar to the development trajectory the RoK experienced in the past.

Press agencies in both countries are facing profound changes in the media environment, making it necessary for them to proactively adapt and innovate, he said, adding that he hopes to learn more about Vietnam's experience during the visit.

Park noted that while the JAK had previously visited Vietnam roughly once every two years, warm hospitality and sincere invitations from Vietnamese partners in recent years have created more opportunities for meetings and exchanges.

He said the Korean side plans to invite Vietnamese journalists to visit the RoK at an appropriate time to further promote exchanges, share experience and strengthen cooperation between media organisations of the two countries.

The visits and exchange activities between the two sides are expected to further deepen cooperation between the associations, thereby reinforcing friendship and mutual understanding among journalists of the two countries./.

VNA
#NQ 59 #Korean journalists #Journalists Association of Korea #Vietnam Journalists Association #Republic of Korea #Vietnam-RoK relations Korea (RoK) Vietnam
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