Hue-based team departs for Laos to search for, recover martyrs remains

Hue (VNA) – The Steering Committee for the Search, Collection, and Identification of Fallen Soldiers’ Remains (Steering Committee 515) of Hue city on September 7 held a send-off ceremony for Team 192, tasked with seeking and bring home the remains of Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and experts who lost their lives in Laos.

For the 2026–2027 dry season, Team 192 comprises 50 personnel, divided into two groups to carry out missions in Laos and Vietnam.

Compared with previous dry seasons, this time's mission in Laos will last longer, starting one month earlier and ending two months later.

To date, Team 192, in coordination with its Lao counterparts, has collected information on seven possible martyrs’ graves for search and collection.

Speaking at the ceremony, Vice Chairman of the Hue People’s Committee Nguyen Van Manh stressed that the search for and collection of martyrs' remains is a sacred political mission that embodies the Vietnamese tradition of “remembering the source when drinking water”.

Officers and personnel of Team 192 should uphold their sense of responsibility and determination to successfully fulfil their tasks, conducting the search and collection in a scientific and effective manner while ensuring absolute safety, he said.

Manh emphasised that during their mission in Laos, the team should work closely with the Party committees, authorities, armed forces, and residents in the Lao provinces of Salavan and Sekong while respecting the customs, traditions, and laws of the host country. They also need to successfully foster defence and people-to-people diplomacy, helping strengthen the special solidarity and friendship between Vietnam and Laos.

On the occasion, the municipal People’s Committee presented certificates of merit to Team 192 and three individuals for their outstanding achievements in the implementation of the 500-day campaign to accelerate the search for, recovery and identification of martyrs’ remains./.