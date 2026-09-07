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Inspection commission suggests disciplinary action against Deputy Health Minister

The Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission suggested imposing disciplinary action against Deputy Minister of Health Tran Van Thuan during its 12th session in Hanoi on September 7 under the chair of its head Tran Sy Thanh.

Deputy Minister of Health Tran Van Thuan (Photo: VNA)
Deputy Minister of Health Tran Van Thuan (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission suggested imposing disciplinary action against Deputy Minister of Health Tran Van Thuan during its 12th session in Hanoi on September 7 under the chair of its head Tran Sy Thanh.

Dau Van Dien, Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Hanoi Construction Corporation JSC; and Nguyen Duc Toan, member of the Party Committee and Deputy General Director of the Hanoi Construction Corporation JSC were expelled from the Party as a disciplinary action.

Considering a report proposing disciplinary action against Party members who committed violations at the Party committees of the Ministry of Health and the Hanoi Construction Corporation JSC, the commission found that Thuan, Dien, and Toan had shown deterioration in political thought, ethics and lifestyle; violated Party regulations and State laws in performing their assigned duties and preventing and combating corruption, wastefulness and negative phenomena; and breached regulations on what Party members must not do and their responsibility to set an example.

Their violations caused very serious consequences and severely undermined the reputation of the Party organisations and agencies and units where they work, warranting disciplinary action.

The commission also reviewed a complaint regarding Party discipline in one case and reached conclusions on several other important matters./.​

VNA
#Deputy Minister of Health Tran Van Thuan #Party Central Committee #Inspection Commission #Hanoi Construction Corporation JSC Vietnam
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