Politics

Vietnamese NA President meets with Korean Prime Minister

Both leaders highlighted deepening ties and regular high-level delegation exchanges, affirming that Vietnam and the RoK have become each other's leading partners in economic, trade and investment cooperation.

President of the National Assembly Tran Thanh Man (left) and Korean Prime Minister Han Seong Sook at their meeting in Seoul on September 7 (Photo: VNA)
President of the National Assembly Tran Thanh Man (left) and Korean Prime Minister Han Seong Sook at their meeting in Seoul on September 7 (Photo: VNA)

Seoul (VNA) – Vietnam consistently attaches importance to its relations with the Republic of Korea (RoK) and wants bilateral ties to continue growing substantively, effectively and sustainably in line with their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, President of the National Assembly (NA) Tran Thanh Man told Korean Prime Minister Han Seong Sook during their meeting in Seoul on September 7.

NA President Man conveyed greetings and congratulations from General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam and Prime Minister Le Minh Hung to PM Han and other Korean leaders. He also briefed the host on the outcomes of his highly successful talks with Speaker of the Korean NA Cho Jeong Sik.

He proposed that the Korean Government and NA work together to effectively deliver the outcomes of General Secretary and President Lam’s August 2025 visit to the RoK and Korean President Lee Jae Myung’s April 2026 visit to Vietnam.

The top legislator also suggested that the RoK share development experience and open opportunities for Vietnam in its newly announced semiconductor and AI mega-projects unveiled in June; actively share experience in managing and developing international financial centres; support hi-tech training; and expand intake of highly skilled and seasonal workers.

The guest also called on the RoK to continue paying attention to and protecting the legitimate rights and interests of the Vietnamese community, including around 100,000 Vietnamese-Korean multicultural families, and affirmed that the Vietnamese NA is committed to maximum support for Koreans in Vietnam.

Han, for her part, stressed that NA President Man’s visit will further propel the Vietnam–RoK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and elevate bilateral ties to new heights across various fields.

As Vietnam–RoK ties are growing and becoming deeper with many important advances, Han spoke highly of the close parliamentary cooperation in recent years and believed that it will further thrive.

She also expressed her wish for Vietnam to continue making it easier for Korean firms to operate and make long-term investments in the country.

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The meeting between NA President Tran Thanh Man and Korean Prime Minister Han Seong Sook in Seoul on September 7 (Photo: VNA)

Endorsing the guest’s proposals, the PM affirmed that the RoK will drive cooperation with Vietnam in hi-tech and AI fields, protect the rights and interests of Vietnamese citizens in the RoK, improve the labour environment and ease entry visa procedures.

Drawing on its experience in hosting the APEC forum in 2025, the RoK will actively support Vietnam in hosting the APEC Economic Leaders' Week 2027 in Phu Quoc, Han said.

Both leaders highlighted deepening ties and regular high-level delegation exchanges, affirming that Vietnam and the RoK have become each other's leading partners in economic, trade and investment cooperation.

The two sides agreed to further strengthen political trust; enhance substantive cooperation in defence, security and diplomacy, and push bilateral trade to 100 billion USD in 2026 and 150 billion USD by 2030 in a balanced manner. They also vowed to boost sci-tech cooperation and enable Vietnam's involvement in Korean semiconductor and AI mega-projects.

Both host and guest also promised to continue mutual support at global and regional forums of shared interest./.​

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