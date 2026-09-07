General Secretary and President To Lam begins state visit to Russia

Moscow (VNA) – General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee To Lam, along with his spouse and a high-ranking delegation of Vietnam, arrived in Vnukovo international airport in Moscow on September 7 afternoon (local time), beginning his three-day state visit to Russia, at the invitation of President Vladimir Putin.



The top Vietnamese leader and his entourage were welcomed at the airport by Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko, Russian Ambassador to Vietnam Gennady Stepanovich Bezdetko, Vietnamese Ambassador to Russia Dang Minh Khoi, his spouse and staff of the Vietnamese Embassy in Russia.



At the airport, General Secretary and President To Lam and his wife walked along the red carpet to the ceremonial position as military bands played the national anthems of Vietnam and Russia. He then saluted Russia’s military flag, reviewed the guard of honour and watched the guard march past.



As scheduled, the top Vietnamese leader will receive Chairman of the Communist Party of Russia Gennady Ziuganov, the Russian War Veterans’ Association and the Russia-Vietnam Friendship Association, and have a meeting with staff of the Vietnamese Embassy and representatives of the Vietnamese community in Russia.



Vietnam and Russia share a longstanding friendship, nurtured by generations of leaders and people of both countries. The relationship is built on a high level of political trust and has stood the test of time. In recent years, the Vietnam-Russia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership has continued to deepen, with positive results achieved across a wide range of areas.



The visit reaffirms the consistency, continuity and high priority the Party and State of Vietnam attach to the country’s traditional friendship and Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with Russia. It also provides an opportunity for the top leaders of the two countries to engage in in-depth discussions on strategic issues, set out a long-term vision and create a new milestone and fresh political impetus for futher advancing Vietnam-Russia relations, while aligning bilateral cooperation with each country’s development goals in the new period./.

VNA