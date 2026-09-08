Politics

Vietnam, Mongolia work to deepen bilateral ties in substantive, effective, sustainable manner

This is the second visit by a top Vietnamese legislator to Mongolia since the two countries established diplomatic relations in 1954, and the first official visit by NA President Man to Mongolia in his capacity. The visit demonstrates Vietnam’s high regard for bilateral relations and the important role of parliamentary diplomacy in the countries’ overall relations.

National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man (R) receives Mongolian Ambassador to Vietnam Ganbaatar Hulan in Hanoi on August 26, 2026. (Photo: VNA)
National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man (R) receives Mongolian Ambassador to Vietnam Ganbaatar Hulan in Hanoi on August 26, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Following the official visit to the Republic of Korea (RoK), National Assembly (NA) President Tran Thanh Man and his spouse, together with a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation, will pay an official visit to Mongolia from September 9-11, at the invitation of Chairman of the Mongolian Parliament Sandag Byambatsogt and his spouse.

This is the second visit by a top Vietnamese legislator to Mongolia since the two countries established diplomatic relations in 1954, and the first official visit by NA President Man to Mongolia in his capacity. The visit demonstrates Vietnam’s high regard for bilateral relations and the important role of parliamentary diplomacy in the countries’ overall relations.

Increasingly close, trusted political and diplomatic ties

Vietnam and Mongolia established diplomatic relations on November 17, 1954, with Vietnam being the first Southeast Asian country with which Mongolia established such ties.

In July 1955, Vietnamese President Ho Chi Minh led a Party and Government delegation on an official visit to Mongolia, laying the foundation for the development of friendship.

During General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam’s state visit to Mongolia from September 30 to October 1, 2024, the two countries agreed to upgrade their relations to a comprehensive partnership.

Vietnam and Mongolia have regularly supported and assisted each other in their national defence, construction and development, while maintaining close cooperation through Party, State and Government channels and people-to-people exchanges. Cooperation in politics, diplomacy, economy, trade, investment, agriculture and education has received attention and been promoted by leaders at all levels, expanding steadily and becoming increasingly substantive and effective, with practical results.

The two sides regularly maintain cooperation mechanisms, including meetings of the Intergovernmental Committee, political consultations, and security and defence cooperation, thereby strengthening mutual understanding and political trust and coordination at regional and international forums.

At regional and multilateral forums, the two countries continue to maintain close cooperation and regularly support one another, notably at the United Nations, the World Trade Organisation (WTO), the Asia-Europe Meeting (ASEM), the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum, the ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF), and other regional organisations.

Significant room for further development across multiple areas

According to Vietnamese Ambassador to Mongolia Nguyen Tuan Thanh, the two economies are complementary and there remains considerable room to tap their potential.

Energy cooperation is emerging as a new pillar of economic ties between the two countries. Growing exports to each other’s markets, including livestock meat products exported from Mongolia to Vietnam, have contributed to steady annual growth in bilateral trade.

Two-way trade reached 155 million USD in 2025 and nearly 60 million USD in the first six months of 2026. The countries aim to soon reach bilateral trade of 200 million USD and increase it to 500 million USD in the near future.

Direct air links have also helped improve connectivity, facilitating trade, tourism and people-to-people exchanges. Businesses from both countries are being encouraged to explore opportunities in agriculture, food, energy, minerals, tourism, logistics and digital transformation.

Cultural and educational cooperation has continued to expand through cultural and art programmes, exchanges and the translation of literary and cultural works.

People-to-people and locality-to-locality ties are also becoming more active. Hanoi and Ulaanbaatar have established a twinning relationship, while Phu Tho and Tuv provinces and Dak Lak and Okhon provinces have also developed ties. The Vietnamese community in Mongolia contributes to bringing the two countries' people closer together.

Deepening Vietnam-Mongolia comprehensive partnership

Within the overall bilateral relationship, parliamentary cooperation has always played an important role. The two sides have agreed to strengthen cooperation between their legislative bodies, particularly closer coordination between specialised committees, groups of parliamentarians, young parliamentarians and women parliamentarians, as well as relevant subordinate agencies, in line with the framework of the comprehensive partnership.

The two sides also maintain cooperation and support one another at regional and international inter-parliamentary forums, such as the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), the Asia-Pacific Parliamentary Forum (APPF) and the Asia-Europe Parliamentary Partnership (ASEP).

According to Party Central Committee member and Permanent Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Minh Vu, through the upcoming visit by the top Vietnamese legislator, the two sides will strengthen exchanges and share experience in lawmaking and national governance, while contributing to promoting the implementation of high-level agreements.

The visit will also help expand cooperation at regional and international multilateral parliamentary forums, contributing to addressing common issues facing the region and the international community, including sustainable development, combating desertification, responding to climate change, peace and security issues, and protecting women and children amid the negative impacts of technology, as well as other non-traditional security challenges.

Meanwhile, Thanh said the visit will provide an opportunity for the two sides to engage in deeper discussions on areas with significant potential and room for cooperation, such as trade, investment, agriculture, energy, tourism, transport and climate change response.

During the visit, the two sides are expected to sign cooperation documents, creating a framework and impetus for stronger exchanges of experience in lawmaking, supervision and decision-making on important national issues, while enabling the parliaments to better promote their role in advancing bilateral relations./.

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