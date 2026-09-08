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Russian website highlights potential for stronger Vietnam-Russia ties

The state visit by the top Vietnamese leader comes as Vietnam and Russia continue to maintain and strengthen their ties across various fields, it noted.

The article on Vietnam-Russia relations published by the Russian website National Defence (Photo published by VNA)
The article on Vietnam-Russia relations published by the Russian website National Defence (Photo published by VNA)

Moscow (VNA) – The Russian website National Defence has published an article reviewing Vietnam-Russia relations and orientations for bilateral cooperation in the new period ahead of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam’s state visit to Russia.

The state visit by the top Vietnamese leader comes as Vietnam and Russia continue to maintain and strengthen their ties across various fields, it noted. This will be his first visit to Russia in capacity as General Secretary and President.

According to the article, Russia holds an important position in Vietnam’s foreign policy. Russian President Vladimir Putin visited Vietnam in June 2024, and General Secretary Lam visited Moscow to attend a ceremony marking the 80th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War and held talks with the Russian leader in May 2025.

The article stressed that Vietnam-Russia relations are founded on traditional friendship, multifaceted cooperation and political trust. Cooperation between the two countries has been maintained for many years, including in security, law enforcement, training and experience sharing.

In recent years, the scope of bilateral cooperation has expanded into a number of fields. Meetings between General Secretary and President Lam and President Putin in Hanoi in June 2024 and Moscow in May 2025 provided fresh momentum to bilateral ties, it said.

Following their talks in Moscow, the two sides adopted a joint statement on the major orientations of the Vietnam-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership. Alongside traditional areas such as oil and gas, defence and education, the two countries have stepped up cooperation in energy, including nuclear energy, as well as science and technology, healthcare, digital transformation and scientific research.

The article also referred to Vietnam’s resumption of the Ninh Thuan nuclear power project amid rising demand for energy supplies to support economic and industrial development, infrastructure and high-tech sectors.

Regarding Vietnam’s foreign relations, it said Vietnam continues to attach importance to ties with neighbouring countries while promoting relations with key partners worldwide. Russia, the US, India, Japan and European countries have different areas of cooperation with Vietnam, particularly in technology, infrastructure, energy, education, investment and trade.

Vietnam’s high-level diplomatic activities in recent years have helped expand international cooperation, create more opportunities for socio-economic development and enhance the effectiveness of cooperation with partners, the article noted.

As for Vietnam-Russia relations, it emphasised that the two countries have significant potential to expand cooperation based on their traditional friendship and political trust. Russia has strengths and experience in many fields of interest to Vietnam, including energy, science and technology, education, healthcare and security.

General Secretary and President Lam’s state visit to Russia provides an opportunity for the two sides to further consolidate political ties, expand cooperation across various fields and advance the Vietnam-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership in the new period, the article said./.

VNA
#NQ 59 #Vietnam-Russia ties #state visit to Russia #To Lam #Vladimir Putin Russia Vietnam
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