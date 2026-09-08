Politics

CPV delegation attends first Intercontinental Dialogue of Political Parties in RoK

The CPV delegation’s participation in the ICDPP demonstrates its active engagement in multilateral mechanisms involving political parties, contributing to expanding ties with political parties, organisations and networks in Asia and around the world.

The CPV delegation attends the first Intercontinental Dialogue among Political Parties (ICDPP) in Seoul, the Republic of Korea. (Photo: daibieunhandan.vn)
The CPV delegation attends the first Intercontinental Dialogue among Political Parties (ICDPP) in Seoul, the Republic of Korea. (Photo: daibieunhandan.vn)

Seoul (VNA) – A delegation of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) led by Tran Thanh Lam, Member of the CPV Central Committee and Deputy Chairman of its Commission for Publicity, is attending the first Intercontinental Dialogue among Political Parties (ICDPP) in Seoul, the Republic of Korea (RoK), from September 6-9.

The conference brought together leaders and representatives of 21 political parties, and political party organisations and networks from Asia, Africa, Europe and Latin America to discuss the role of political parties and their cooperation amid profound changes in the world.

Delegates underscored the importance of cooperation among political parties in promoting dialogue, enhancing mutual understanding and addressing common challenges, while expressing their hope that the ICDPP will develop into a voluntary platform for dialogue, cooperation and confidence-building among political parties worldwide. Addressing a plenary session, Lam said the world is undergoing profound transformations that are directly affecting peace, stability and development prospects of individual countries. He stressed the need for political parties to formulate appropriate development visions with the interests and aspirations of the people at the centre.

He called for greater collaboration to connect political forces, lay the groundwork for cooperation among countries, manage differences and prevent confrontation and conflict.

Sharing Vietnam’s experience, the official highlighted the historic achievements recorded during 40 years of Doi moi (Renewal) and key lessons drawn from the process. This includes steadfastness in pursuing national independence and socialism while innovating, promoting the strength of the people and great national unity, maintaining independence and self-reliance, and proactively integrating into the international community.

He affirmed that Party diplomacy continues to help build political foundations, strengthen trust, and enhance ties with political parties, contributing to promoting Vietnam’s relations with other countries. He also affirmed the CPV’s support for stronger cooperation with political parties and political party networks. In this spirit, Vietnam stands ready to host the 14th General Assembly of the International Conference of Asian Political Parties (ICAPP) in 2028.

On the sidelines of the conference, Lam held a meeting with Sofía Carvajal Isunza, Executive Secretary of the Permanent Conference of Political Parties of Latin America and the Caribbean (COPPPAL) and Secretary for Foreign Affairs of Mexico’s Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI). He affirmed Vietnam’s appreciation of its friendship and cooperation with Mexico, spoke highly of the role played by the PRI and COPPPAL, and proposed enhancing exchanges and cooperation to deepen Vietnam’s relations with Mexico and Latin American countries.

On this occasion, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Thi Hoang Van met with Chung Eui Yong, Chairperson of the ICAPP Standing Committee, and Han Byung Do, floor leader of the Democratic Party of Korea. Van spoke highly of the positive development of Vietnam-RoK relations and congratulated the country and ICAPP on the successful organisation of the inaugural ICDPP. The sides also exchanged experience in organising ICAPP General Assemblies in preparation for Vietnam’s hosting of the 14th General Assembly in 2028.

Van also met Zafer Sirakaya, Deputy Chairman and Head of Foreign Affairs of Türkiye’s Justice and Development Party (AK Party). The two sides affirmed their support for stronger Vietnam-Türkiye relations and ties between the CPV and AK Party, including the early signing of a memorandum of understanding on cooperation between the two parties and increased bilateral exchanges and contacts.

The CPV delegation’s participation in the ICDPP demonstrates its active engagement in multilateral mechanisms involving political parties, contributing to expanding ties with political parties, organisations and networks in Asia and around the world./.

VNA
#NQ 59 #Communist Party of Vietnam #Intercontinental Dialogue among Political Parties Korea (RoK)
Follow VietnamPlus

Resolution in action

International integration

Related News

Politburo member, Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and head of the committee’s Commission for Internal Affairs Le Minh Tri and Isra Sunthornvut, deputy leader of Thailand’s Democrat Party, Hanoi, June 7 (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Thailand political parties seek closer ties

The Communist Party of Vietnam and the Democrat Party of Thailand will further enhance their ties, contributing to the consolidation of the Vietnam–Thailand Comprehensive Strategic Partnership for the benefit of the two countries' people and for peace, stability and prosperity in the region.

See more

Professor Reena Marwah of the University of Delhi. (Photo: VNA)

Indian expert highlights Vietnam’s important role in BRICS

Vietnam has the potential to play a deeper role in BRICS if the grouping continues to expand and strengthen its role in global economic governance. It should engage substantively in BRICS cooperation mechanisms while maintaining a balance among BRICS, ASEAN and other partners to consolidate its strategic position.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam (left) meets with Russian Presidential Aide and Chairman of the Maritime Board Nikolai Patrushev on September 8, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Top leader highlights promising Vietnam–Russia maritime cooperation

Welcoming the two sides’ identification of orientations for maritime cooperation in 2026–2030, General Secretary and President To Lam called on relevant agencies of both countries to urgently translate them into highly feasible programmes and projects, avoiding a situation in which agreements remain merely at the level of orientations and policies.

President of the Vietnamese National Assembly Tran Thanh Man (R) meets with Chairman of the Korea-Vietnam Parliamentary Friendship Group Moon Jin Seok in Seoul on September 8. (Photo: VNA)

NA President meets RoK-Vietnam Parliamentary Friendship Group chief

President of the Vietnamese National Assembly Tran Thanh Man said the Vietnamese delegation was the first foreign one to make an official visit at the invitation of NA Speaker of the Republic of Korea (RoK) Cho Jeong Sik, with representation from the Party, NA, Government and localities.

National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man (R) receives Mongolian Ambassador to Vietnam Ganbaatar Hulan in Hanoi on August 26, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Mongolia work to deepen bilateral ties in substantive, effective, sustainable manner

This is the second visit by a top Vietnamese legislator to Mongolia since the two countries established diplomatic relations in 1954, and the first official visit by NA President Man to Mongolia in his capacity. The visit demonstrates Vietnam’s high regard for bilateral relations and the important role of parliamentary diplomacy in the countries’ overall relations.

Hugues Tertrais, Honorary Professor at Paris 1 Panthéon-Sorbonne University and former Director of the Centre for Contemporary Asian History (Photo published by VNA)

Historical foundation, future momentum for Vietnam–France ties

The historical dialogue between Vietnam and France had at times been very tense, but this process helped the two sides understand and respect each other better. Greater mutual understanding built over time has created conditions for cooperation at many levels today, a French scholar has said.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam and his spouse meet with officials and staff of the Vietnamese Embassy and representatives of the Vietnamese community in Russia in Moscow on September 7, (Photo: VNA)

General Secretary and President To Lam meets Vietnamese community in Russia

In particular, the Politburo recently issued Resolution No. 23-NQ/TW on overseas Vietnamese affairs, General Secretary and President To Lam, emphasising that in the time ahead, the Party and State will continue to improve institutions, and adopt comprehensive, open and breakthrough mechanisms and policies to connect with, attract and effectively mobilise the resources of overseas Vietnamese, particularly intellectuals, experts, entrepreneurs, scientists and young people.

Vietnamese Ambassador to France Trinh Duc Hai (R) grants an interview to the Vietnam News Agency (Photo: VNA)

Fresh impetus for Vietnam - France cooperation on new journey

Vietnam-France relations have been nurtured over generations through historical, cultural, educational and scientific ties, as well as extensive people-to-people exchanges. Despite the ups and downs of history, the two countries have successfully built a relationship of friendship, equality and mutual respect, looking towards the future together.

Dr. Benoît de Tréglodé, Director (Africa - Asia - Middle East) at the Institute of Strategic Research (IRSEM) under the French Ministry of Armed Forces. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam-France cooperation hoped to be expanded

Vietnam and France should also build a forward-looking, mutually beneficial partnership in which stronger economic and industrial ties serve as an indispensable foundation, said Dr. Benoît de Tréglodé, Director (Africa - Asia - Middle East) at the Institute of Strategic Research (IRSEM) under the French Ministry of Armed Forces.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam (R) and Chairman of the Communist Party of the Russian Federation Gennady Zyuganov at the meeting in Moscow on September 7 (Photo: VNA)

Top Vietnamese leader meets Russian Communist Party chief

To deepen the two parties' ties at bilateral and multilateral levels, the top Vietnamese leader proposed both sides effectively follow the agreement on further expanding and deepening inter-Party relations, especially by increasing high-level delegation exchanges and promptly sharing information on each Party's key activities.

Party General Secretary To Lam (right) receives AAFV Chairman Nguyen Hai Nam during his visit to France in 2024. (Photo: VNA)

Top leader’s upcoming visit to renew vitality of Vietnam-France friendship

Chairman of the France-Vietnam Friendship Association (AAFV) Nguyen Hai Nam said the trip demonstrates that France is truly a special partner of Vietnam in Europe. France can serve as a gateway for Vietnam to access the European Union (EU), while Vietnam can be France’s entry point for deeper engagement with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee To Lam and his spouse, Ngo Phuong Ly, arrive at Vnukovo international airport in Moscow on September 7 afternoon (local time). (Photo: VNA)

General Secretary and President To Lam begins state visit to Russia

As scheduled, the top Vietnamese leader will receive Chairman of the Communist Party of Russia Gennady Ziuganov, the Russian War Veterans’ Association and the Russia-Vietnam Friendship Association, and have a meeting with staff of the Vietnamese Embassy and representatives of the Vietnamese community in Russia.