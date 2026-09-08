Top Vietnamese leader meets Russian Communist Party chief

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Vietnamese NA President meets with Korean Prime Minister
Vietnam consistently attaches importance to its relations with the Republic of Korea (RoK) and wants bilateral ties to continue growing substantively, effectively and sustainably in line with their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, President of the National Assembly (NA) Tran Thanh Man told Korean Prime Minister Han Seong Sook during their meeting in Seoul on September 7.
Vietnamese NA President holds talks with RoK counterpart
National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man and Speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of Korea (RoK) Cho Jeong-sik held talks in Seoul on September 7, agreeing on measures to deepen the two countries’ Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, with a focus on economic ties, science and technology, parliamentary cooperation and people-to-people exchanges.
Spouses of top Vietnamese, RoK legislators visit National Assembly Museum
As part of National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man’s official visit to the Republic of Korea, his spouse, Nguyen Thi Thanh Nga, and Cho Mi-seon, spouse of RoK National Assembly Speaker Cho Jeong Sik, visited the National Assembly Museum in Seoul on September 7.
Australian Ambassador highlights Vietnam’s growing regional and global role
Australian Ambassador to Vietnam Gillian Bird has stressed the importance of translating the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership into tangible results for both countries, citing General Secretary and President To Lam’s state visit to Australia in early August as a strong example of a substantive, outcomes-focused high-level visit.
Vietnam-RoK economic ties enter new phase
Vietnam and the Republic of Korea are deepening economic ties, with trade, investment and production becoming increasingly interconnected. From a growing trade relationship and expanding supply chains to new investment in semiconductors, artificial intelligence and green energy, cooperation between the two economies is broadening in both scale and scope, opening up new opportunities for higher-value production and stronger links between businesses.
Joint patrols reinforce peace along Vietnam - Cambodia border
Along the Vietnam - Cambodia border, joint patrols help safeguard border markers, maintain security and order, and strengthen solidarity between the two countries’ border forces.
Vietnam, Mongolia seek new momentum in comprehensive partnership
At the invitation of Mongolian Parliament Speaker Sandag Byambatsogt and his spouse, National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man and his spouse, along with a high-level Vietnamese delegation, will pay an official visit to Mongolia from September 11.
National Assembly President meets Korean friends in Seoul
National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man met with more than 70 prominent figures, intellectuals, and representatives of associations, people’s organisations, businesses and non-governmental organisations from the Republic of Korea operating in Vietnam on September 6, as part of his official visit to the country.
Vietnam, France strengthen cooperation in space
At the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam is set to pay an official visit to France and attend the International Space Summit from September 9-11.
PM attends Vietnam–Japan Local Cooperation Forum 2026
Prime Minister Le Minh Hung attended the opening session of the second Vietnam–Japan Local Cooperation Forum in the central city of Hue on September 6.
Vietnam-Japan investment ties to become co-development partnership
Prime Minister Le Minh Hung on September 6 called for a stronger transformation in Vietnam-Japan investment relations, from a conventional investor-host model to a partnership in which the two sides jointly develop, innovate, produce and enhance their positions in global value chains.
Promoting the special role of Vietnam–Republic of Korea parliamentary diplomacy
The visit to the Republic of Korea by National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man and his spouse, together with a high-level Vietnamese delegation, takes place at a time when Vietnam–Republic of Korea relations are developing strongly, underpinned by an increasingly solid political foundation.
Vietnam News Agency attends Asia-Pacific Media Forum
A delegation from the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) led by Deputy General Director Doan Thi Tuyet Nhung attended the Asia-Pacific Media Forum, held in Shenzhen, China, from September 2 to 5.
New crop opens up new livelihoods for local farmers
On land that previously yielded low economic returns, Trai Cau commune in Thai Nguyen province is witnessing a remarkable transformation thanks to a new crop – Luc Truc bamboo.
Food shapes Vietnamese travel choices: Agoda report
Food is playing an increasingly influential role in the travel decisions of Vietnamese tourists, with 35% citing local cuisine as one of the key factors in choosing a destination, according to Agoda's Travel Outlook 2026 report.
Vietnam–Myanmar cooperation to enjoy new strides
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam and his spouse, Ngo Phuong Ly, hosted a banquet in honour of Myanmar President Min Aung Hlaing and his spouse, Kyu Kyu Hla, in Hanoi on September 5 evening.
Vietnam, Russia strengthen comprehensive strategic partnership
At the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam and his spouse, along with a high-level Vietnamese delegation, are set to pay a state visit to Russia from September 7-9.
PM Le Minh Hung meets with Myanmar President
Prime Minister Le Minh Hung on September 5 had a meeting with Myanmar President Min Aung Hlaing, who said the two countries now hold favourable conditions to elevate bilateral relations to a new phase of development.
Top leader receives outgoing Bangladeshi ambassador
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam hosted a reception in Hanoi on September 5 for outgoing Bangladeshi Ambassador to Vietnam Mohammad Lutfor Rahman, who came to pay a farewell call upon the completion of his tenure.
Vietnam, France build new momentum for cooperation
Vietnam–France relations are entering a new stage of development, built on trust nurtured over generations and the strong political determination of the two countries’ leaders.