Society

Leveraging overseas Vietnamese resources for Vietnam-France ties

As Vietnam enters a new era of prosperous and harmonious development, top leader To Lam's official visit to France will significantly contribute to the special dynamics of bilateral relations while fostering shared commitments to international peace, security, and stability.

Overseas Vietnamese teachers participating in the 2026 training course on Vietnamese language teaching methods (Photo published VNA)
Overseas Vietnamese teachers participating in the 2026 training course on Vietnamese language teaching methods (Photo published VNA)

Paris (VNA) — The Vietnamese community in France, with its highly skilled and diverse pool of talent across various fields, can make practical contributions to national development and bilateral relations, said President of the Union of Vietnamese in France (UGVF) Vuong Huu Nhan.​

In an interview with Vietnam News Agency correspondents in Paris, ahead of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam’s official visit to France, Nhan said the community, which was formed in the early 20th century, has always preserved the strong bonds of friendship and solidarity between Vietnam and France.

Bilateral cooperation has been strongly promoted since Vietnam's national reunification and gained further momentum following the upgrade to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. As Vietnam enters a new era of prosperous and harmonious development, the top leader's visit will significantly contribute to the special dynamics of bilateral relations while fostering shared commitments to international peace, security, and stability.

​For overseas Vietnamese (OVs) in France, Nhan said the visit helps them gain a deeper understanding of the nation's new development phase toward 2030, enabling them to better accompany Vietnam's progress, particularly in strengthening economic, scientific, and technological capacities. It also underscores Vietnam's strategic importance to France and its rising global status.​

He noted that the Vietnamese community in France possesses rich expertise in technology, health care, and science. Many individuals and sector-specific associations stand ready to share knowledge and experience. However, to maximise these contributions, relevant domestic agencies need to be more proactive in receiving and facilitating their initiatives.​

Regarding the Politburo’s recently issued Resolution No. 23-NQ/TW on OV affairs, the UGVF President emphasised the need to remove administrative, communication, and logistical hurdles facing OVs and their associations. He expressed optimism that the new resolution will streamline these processes, fostering smoother collaboration.​

Nhan also raised the issue of restoring Vietnamese citizenship for people of Vietnamese origin living overseas, expressing hope that regulations and procedures in this area will continue to be improved following the progress made in recent years. Facilitating the restoration of Vietnamese citizenship would provide an important incentive for people of Vietnamese origin who hold foreign citizenship but maintain deep ties with their homeland./.

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#Kỷ nguyên mới #KNM #Hệ giá trị Việt _2 #HNNG 33_2 #President of the Union of Vietnamese in France (UGVF) Vuong Huu Nhan #overseas Vietnamese #Vietnam-France France
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