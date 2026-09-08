Ca Mau tightens control, determined to fully address IUU fishing violations

Ca Mau (VNA) – An inter-sectoral inspection team of the Ministry of National Defence’s steering committee on combating illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing inspected prevention efforts at the Song Doc Border Guard Station and the Border Guard Command of the southernmost province of Ca Mau on September 6-7.



A key focus of the inspection was the progress in fixing shortcomings, particularly in controlling the volume of seafood through ports, tracing the origin of catches, updating fisheries data, and inspecting and supervising activities at sea.



At the working session, Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Le Van Su said Ca Mau is determined to eliminate IUU fishing activities. In particular, the province’s highest priority is to completely stop local fishing vessels from entering foreign waters. Colonel Bui Yen Tinh, Deputy Director of the Operations Department under the General Staff of the Vietnam People’s Army and head of the inspection team, requested that forces and equipment be mobilised to combat IUU fishing.



At the same time, it is necessary to review difficulties in combating IUU fishing and propose solutions to address them in the coming period. Relevant sectors should coordinate to update and connect related data, he said.



In particular, efforts to disseminate information to and mobilise local residents should be strengthened, with a focus on fishing vessel owners and captains, so as to raise awareness and ensure that 100% of fishermen understand basic legal regulations on combating IUU fishing./.

VNA