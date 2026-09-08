Society

Hanoi studies underground pedestrian route linking Opera House with nearby spaces

The study area covers about 32.51ha in Hoan Kiem and Cua Nam wards, bounded by Cau Go street to the North, Hang Trong street to the West, Hai Ba Trung street to the South, and Ly Thai To and Tran Quang Khai streets to the East.

Hanoi Opera House, a landmark of the capital (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi Opera House, a landmark of the capital (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Hanoi is studying a four-level underground complex around the Opera House, combined with pedestrian tunnels to improve connections with Trang Tien street and nearby cultural and art spaces.

The plan is part of a partial adjustment to the H1-1B and H1-1C urban subdivision plans at 1:2,000 scale, now open for public feedback.

The study area covers about 32.51ha in Hoan Kiem and Cua Nam wards, bounded by Cau Go street to the North, Hang Trong street to the West, Hai Ba Trung street to the South, and Ly Thai To and Tran Quang Khai streets to the East.

Planners are examining underground space at key sites near public buildings, squares, parks and transport hubs to strengthen links between above-ground and below-ground areas.

At the Opera House and the cultural and art complex to the South, the proposal proposed a four-level underground facility tied to cultural venues and public spaces. Underground pedestrian routes are being considered to connect Trang Tien street, the Hanoi Opera House and surrounding areas.

The presentation also shows a plan to expand the Opera House complex with an outdoor stage and cultural facilities serving local residents.

A key element of the Red River urban subdivision adjustment at 1:5,000 scale is fostering connections between the urban core and riverside areas.

The stretch from Thang Long Bridge to Thanh Tri Bridge is envisioned as the central section of the Red River subdivision, with public, cultural, commercial, service and landscape functions alongside river-oriented urban redevelopment. However, the consultation documents have yet to show a separate underground pedestrian route running directly from the Opera House to parks along the Red River.

The proposed underground route near the Opera House and the broader push to connect the urban core with the Red River should therefore be viewed as two related planning components, not a single established continuous route.

The dossier also studies a four-level shared underground complex east of Hoan Kiem Lake, including the municipal People’s Committee headquarters and Ly Thai To Park. That facility would accommodate transport, parking, technical infrastructure, public and appropriate service functions while exploring a link to the C9 urban railway station.

After public consultation, the proposals will undergo further study and refinement before formal appraisal and approval./.

VNA
#Red River #Hoan Kiem Lake #Trang Tien street #Hanoi Opera House #underground pedestrian route #Hanoi Ha Noi
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