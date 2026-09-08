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Vietnam Buddhist Sangha calls for support for flash flood victims in Nepal-China border area

The Sangha said the support and solidarity of monks, nuns, lay Buddhists and followers nationwide are urgently needed to help ease the victims’ hardship, provide timely encouragement and demonstrate solidarity with fellow Buddhists affected by the disaster.

Buildings damaged and surrounded by thick layers of mud and debris along the Trishuli River following flash floods in Kathmandu on August 29, 2026 (Photo: ANI/VNA)
Buildings damaged and surrounded by thick layers of mud and debris along the Trishuli River following flash floods in Kathmandu on August 29, 2026 (Photo: ANI/VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Standing Board of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha (VBS)’s Executive Council has called on Buddhist monks and nuns at pagodas and religious establishments, as well as lay Buddhists and followers nationwide, to provide relief for victims affected by a devastating flash flood in the Nepal-China border area.

The catastrophic flash flood, triggered by the collapse of a glacier from Langtang Lirung mountain peak in the Himalayas along the border between Nepal and China’s Tibet Autonomous Region on August 26, devastated the border area, leaving thousands dead, missing or injured and affecting tens of thousands of people. Houses and infrastructure were also destroyed.

Residents in the affected areas are facing immense hardship, with many losing their homes and essential belongings and lacking food and other necessities. They are in urgent need of medicines and essential supplies to overcome the difficult period.

The Sangha said the support and solidarity of monks, nuns, lay Buddhists and followers nationwide are urgently needed to help ease the victims’ hardship, provide timely encouragement and demonstrate solidarity with fellow Buddhists affected by the disaster.

Donations can be made to the account of the Office of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha, account No. 120000000315 at Vietnam Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Industry and Trade (VietinBank).

The campaign will receive donations through September 25./.

VNA
#Vietnam Buddhist Sangha #relief for victims #flash flood #Nepal-China border area Nepal Vietnam
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