Vietnam advances in building, using migrant labour data system: workshop

Hanoi (VNA) — Vietnam continues to make significant progress in building and utilising a comprehensive, reliable, and timely statistical data system to monitor labour migration.



Representatives of international and foreign organisations highlighted this progress at a workshop in Hanoi on September 8. The event released the report titled "In-Depth Analysis of Costs Borne by Vietnamese Workers for Employment Abroad: Statistical Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) Indicator 10.7.1." The workshop was organised by the National Statistics Office (NSO) under the Ministry of Finance, in collaboration with the International Organisation for Migration (IOM), the Delegation of the European Union (EU), and the Embassy of Sweden in Vietnam.



International representatives unanimously commended Vietnam's proactiveness and self-reliance in developing its migrant worker data system.



Kendra Rinas, Chief of Mission for IOM Vietnam, emphasised that integrating migration-related questions into the 2025 Labor Force Survey was a strategic milestone. She noted that this proactive step enhances migration governance and aligns with the Global Compact for Safe, Orderly, and Regular Migration (GCM).



Emelie Rennerfelt, Deputy Head of Mission at the Swedish Embassy, affirmed that reliable data serves as an essential foundation for understanding development progress. She expressed pride in Sweden's collaboration with IOM to support evidence-based migration management in Vietnam, praising the country's practical efforts to reduce migration costs and protect workers against economic pressures and climate change.



Data presented in the report reflects effective migration governance in recent years. The average recruitment cost paid by migrant workers dropped by 23.8%, from 164.9 million VND (6,400 USD) in 2021 to 125.7 million VND in 2025. Conversely, average first-month earnings abroad rose by 25.4%, increasing from 22.4 million VND to 28.1 million VND.



Consequently, the Recruitment Cost Indicator (RCI) under SDG 10.7.1—measured as total foreign recruitment costs relative to first-month income—fell significantly from 7.4 months in 2021 to 4.5 months in 2025. This indicates that upfront expenses now equal 4.5 months of foreign earnings, down nearly three months compared to four years ago.





NSO Director Nguyen Thi Huong speaks at the workshop on September 8. (Photo: VNA)

NSO Director Nguyen Thi Huong noted that the initial financial burden on workers is being gradually eased. High-quality statistics provide a comprehensive foundation for understanding migrant workers' characteristics, helping inform future research and policymaking.



At the workshop, delegates re-emphasised the vital socio-economic role of labour migration. Rinas cited that total remittances sent to Vietnam surpassed 16 billion USD in 2025, demonstrating the significant impact of labour migration on improving sustainable livelihoods and helping workers build skills. She added that data achieves its ultimate value only when translated into practical outcomes that improve lives—protecting workers' rights throughout the migration cycle, enhancing pre-departure preparation, and supporting sustainable reintegration upon return.



Gonzalo Serrano De La Rosa, deputy head of cooperation for the EU Delegation to Vietnam, said migration is not only a labour issue, but also a development issue that requires cooperation across institutions, sectors and borders.



By investing in people, knowledge and informed policymaking, we can help ensure that labour mobility supports sustainable development and creates lasting benefits for societies and economies, he said./.

