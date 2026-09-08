Prime Minister to attend 18th BRICS Summit in India

Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Le Minh Hung, accompanied by a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation, will attend the 18th BRICS Summit and hold bilateral engagements in India from September 12 to 13.
His attendance at the BRICS Summit will be made at the invitation of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs./.
Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Le Minh Hung, accompanied by a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation, will attend the 18th BRICS Summit and hold bilateral engagements in India from September 12 to 13.