Phu Tho: 200kg bomb safely relocated, detonated

Phu Tho (VNA) – Authorities in the northern province of Phu Tho safely removed and detonated a bomb discovered by local residents in the Da River in Thinh Minh commune on September 8.

According to a report by the provincial Military Command, local residents spotted the bomb on August 31 after the river water receded, exposing it beneath mud and soil on the riverbed in the commune's Tan Thinh village.

The bomb remained intact, including its fuse, and was located about 300m from a residential area.



Competent forces subsequently cordoned off the area and deployed personnel to guard the site, preventing people and vehicles from approaching the bomb. Meanwhile, the local authorities reported the incident to the provincial People’s Committee and relevant agencies, which conducted surveys and assessments and developed a plan to safely detonate the bomb.



Following inspection, it was identified as a GP 250LP general-purpose high-explosive aerial bomb used by the US Air Force during the war in Vietnam. Being about 120cm long, 27cm in diameter, and weighing approximately 200kg, it contained a large amount of high explosive and could cause extensive damage if detonated.



The bomb was transported by water from the discovery site on the Da River to a designated staging area. It was then transported by a specialised military vehicle to the approved detonation site in accordance with the approved plan.



The bomb was safely detonated without causing casualties or damage to vehicles, helping ensure the safety of local residents and activities in the area./.