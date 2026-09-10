Society

16 countries, territories join international fire safety exhibition

The International Fire Safety & Rescue Vietnam – Secutech Vietnam 2026 opened in Hanoi on September 9, featuring 500 booths by 350 domestic and international enterprises and organisations, representing 480 brands from 16 countries and territories.

Advanced vehicles, equipment and technologies in security, safety, fire prevention and firefighting, and rescue operations are displayed at the exhibition.(Photo: VNA)
Advanced vehicles, equipment and technologies in security, safety, fire prevention and firefighting, and rescue operations are displayed at the exhibition.(Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The International Fire Safety & Rescue Vietnam – Secutech Vietnam 2026 opened in Hanoi on September 9.

The four-day event features 500 booths by 350 domestic and international enterprises and organisations, representing 480 brands from 16 countries and territories.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Major General Duong Duc Hai, Director of the Fire Prevention, Firefighting and Rescue Police Department under the Ministry of Public Security, said this year's exhibition is being held at a particularly significant time as the fire prevention, firefighting and rescue police force and people nationwide are looking towards the 65th anniversary of its traditional day and the 25th anniversary of the All-People Fire Prevention and Fighting Day.

Hai noted that through multiple editions, the exhibition has continued to expand in scale, content and influence, becoming a reputable annual event in the region.

vnanet_potal-khai-mac-trien-lam-quoc-te-ve-ky-thuat-va-phuong-tien-pccc-va-cnch-9012828.jpg
Vietnamese police officials visit booths showcasing fire prevention, firefighting and rescue equipment at the exhibition. (Photo: VNA)

Reality is also setting increasingly urgent demands on fire prevention and firefighting. In 2025 and the first eight months of this year, more than 5,300 fires and explosions occurred nationwide, killing 164 people and injuring 208 others, while causing property losses exceeding 1.4 trillion VND (54 million USD). The fire prevention, firefighting and rescue police force conducted more than 2,300 rescue operations and saved over 4,000 people.

Meanwhile, new fire and explosion risks are emerging from lithium-ion batteries, electric vehicles, energy storage systems, high-rise buildings and underground structures, requiring appropriate technical solutions, equipment and technologies, he added.

According to the organisers, in addition to displaying and introducing products, vehicles, equipment and solutions in fire prevention, firefighting and rescue, security, safety and automation, the exhibition will feature an international seminar on developing the fire prevention, firefighting and rescue industry, and a forum on dialogue with businesses and business associations on fire prevention and firefighting./.

VNA
#NQ 59 #international fire safety exhibition #Secutech #fire safety #firefighting
Follow VietnamPlus

International integration

Related News

Modern technology enhances forest fire prevention

Modern technology enhances forest fire prevention

Dong Thap province has more than 7,740 hectares of forest land. During the dry season, prolonged heat and falling or depleted water levels in canals and ditches heighten the risk of forest fires. In response, forest owners are proactively implementing a range of prevention measures, with a strong focus on applying modern technologies and equipment to monitor and detect fire risks early and from afar.

See more

Gildas Tréguier, Secretary-General of the France-Vietnam Health Federation (Photo published by VNA)

‘Small bricks’ help strengthen Vietnam-France ties

Dr. Gildas Tréguier, Secretary-General of the France-Vietnam Health Federation (FSFV), said the visit comes as Vietnam is opening further to the world and entering a new stage of development, creating greater demand for experience sharing and closer cooperation with international partners, including France. After nearly 40 years of involvement in medical cooperation programmes with Vietnam, he said bilateral ties have been built not only through major events and government-level agreements, but also through the contributions of generations of people.

Cultural activities are held at the 2026 Vietnamese Language Summer Camp in Klinok village on the outskirts of Minsk, Belarus. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese language preserved across globe

In the new context, Politburo Resolution No. 23-NQ/TW, dated August 2, 2026, continues to place the preservation of the Vietnamese language within the strategic vision of mobilising resources from the Vietnamese community abroad and promoting Vietnamese cultural values around the world.

Overseas Vietnamese teachers participating in the 2026 training course on Vietnamese language teaching methods (Photo published VNA)

Leveraging overseas Vietnamese resources for Vietnam-France ties

As Vietnam enters a new era of prosperous and harmonious development, top leader To Lam's official visit to France will significantly contribute to the special dynamics of bilateral relations while fostering shared commitments to international peace, security, and stability.

Ambassador Nguyen Huong Tra briefs representatives of the Vietnamese communities in Belgium and Luxembourg on the country's situation. (Photo: VNA)

Overseas Vietnamese ready to contribute to national transformation

Affirming that overseas Vietnamese are an integral part of the nation and partners in its development and creation, Vietnamese Ambassador to Belgium and Head of the Vietnamese Mission to the European Union (EU) Nguyen Huong Tra pledged to listen to them openly and responsibly, and convey their recommendations to authorities at home.

The operation to remove the bomb is carried out cautiously and meticulously by military forces. (Photo: VNA)

Phu Tho: 200kg bomb safely relocated, detonated

According to a report by the Phu Tho Military Command, local residents spotted the bomb on August 31 in the Da River after the river water receded, exposing it beneath mud and soil on the riverbed. The bomb remained intact, including its fuse, and was located about 300m from a residential area.

Quang Ninh's seaport infrastructure, including the Ha Long International Cruise Port, is capable of serving large cruise ships. (Photo: VNA)

Quang Ninh 2030: Ambitious targets for a breakthrough

These objectives reflect the principle that economic development must not become detached from living standards; rather, the benefits of growth should create opportunities for all residents to share in its achievements.

A police officer guides a citizen on how to use VNeID app. (Photo: VNA)

Shift to data-driven administrative procedures needs acceleration

Under a draft decree replacing Decree 63, authorities will have to proactively pull information from databases and records for informational or technical procedures. Applicants would no longer be required to resubmit documents, and certification or information requests could not be turned into discretionary licensing through an “ask – give” mechanism.

Cuban journalist Luis Manuel Arce Isaac, author of the article published in Mexico’s Voces del Periodista magazine. (Photo: Screenshot/VNA)

Mexican journalist praises Vietnam’s profound transformation

According to the article, Vietnam’s progress over the past decades has turned President Ho Chi Minh’s aspiration for a country that would be more dignified and more beautiful into reality in ways that have far exceeded what was initially envisioned.