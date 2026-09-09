Society

Vietnamese community in Czech Republic shows strong support for homeland’s seas and islands

The Hoang Sa-Truong Sa Club's activities reflect the deep affection of Vietnamese people in the Czech Republic for their homeland, help strengthen the bond between the Vietnamese community abroad and the country, and foster a sense of responsibility and love for Vietnam’s seas and islands.

Vietnamese Ambassador to the Czech Republic Duong Hoai Nam speaks at the event. (Photo: VNA)
Vietnamese Ambassador to the Czech Republic Duong Hoai Nam speaks at the event. (Photo: VNA)

Prague (VNA) – The Vietnamese community in the Czech Republic continues to demonstrate a strong attachment to the homeland, particularly its seas and islands, through a range of practical activities.

This was highlighted at the second congress of the Hoang Sa-Truong Sa Club for the 2026-2031 term, held in Prague on September 8.

Addressing the event, Vietnamese Ambassador to the Czech Republic Duong Hoai Nam said he was deeply moved by images of the club’s activities over the past years, particularly those held in response to China’s illegal deployment of the Haiyang Shiyou-981 oil rig in Vietnam’s waters.

The ambassador spoke highly of the club’s activities, saying they reflect the deep affection of Vietnamese people in the Czech Republic for their homeland, help strengthen the bond between the Vietnamese community abroad and the country, and foster a sense of responsibility and love for Vietnam’s seas and islands.

He noted that recent developments and conflicts in the Red Sea and the Strait of Hormuz have highlighted the vital importance of maritime routes to global trade. The East Sea is one of the world’s major international shipping lanes, he said, underscoring the importance of safeguarding Vietnam’s seas and islands and protecting the country’s sovereignty.

Nam also acknowledged the Party and State’s attention to maritime and island affairs and commended the patriotism and contributions of overseas Vietnamese, including those in the Czech Republic.

Tran Van Dang, Chairman of the Union of Vietnamese Associations in the Czech Republic, congratulated the club on its achievements during the previous term and expressed his hope that the new leadership would further strengthen connections within the community and organise more practical and impactful activities.

Club Chairman Nguyen Ngoc Binh said the club would continue working to build a united Vietnamese community, raise public awareness, promote education and exchanges on Vietnam’s seas and islands, particularly Hoang Sa and Truong Sa, and mobilise support for soldiers and residents in Truong Sa and personnel stationed on the DK1 platform.

The club also plans to strengthen connections among those who have participated in visits to Truong Sa and encourage more young people to take part. Beginning in 2027, outstanding young members are expected to join working delegations to Truong Sa annually, providing them with opportunities to learn about and gain first-hand experience of life in the archipelago.

The congress elected a new executive board for the 2026-2031 term. The board will continue to organise activities oriented toward the homeland and contribute to strengthening solidarity within the Vietnamese community in the Czech Republic./.

VNA
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