NA President Tran Thanh Man welcomed in Ulan Bator, holds talks with Mongolian counterpart
National Assembly (NA) President Tran Thanh Man and his spouse were officially welcomed by Chairman of the State Great Hural of Mongolia Sandag Byambatsogt and his spouse in Ulan Bator on September 10, with the two parliament leaders holding talks immediately afterwards to discuss bilateral ties and cooperation.
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