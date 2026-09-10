NA President Tran Thanh Man welcomed in Ulan Bator, holds talks with Mongolian counterpart

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Mongolian children welcome NA President Tran Thanh Man and his spouse. (Photo: Doan Tan/VNA)
Mongolian children welcome NA President Tran Thanh Man and his spouse. (Photo: Doan Tan/VNA)
Chairman of the State Great Hural of Mongolia Sandag Byambatsogt and his spouse welcome NA President Tran Thanh Man and his spouse during their official visit to Mongolia. (Photo: Doan Tan/VNA)
Chairman of the State Great Hural of Mongolia Sandag Byambatsogt and his spouse welcome NA President Tran Thanh Man and his spouse during their official visit to Mongolia. (Photo: Doan Tan/VNA)
Chairman of the State Great Hural of Mongolia Sandag Byambatsogt and his spouse welcome NA President Tran Thanh Man and his spouse during their official visit to Mongolia. (Photo: Doan Tan/VNA)
Chairman of the State Great Hural of Mongolia Sandag Byambatsogt and his spouse welcome NA President Tran Thanh Man and his spouse during their official visit to Mongolia. (Photo: Doan Tan/VNA)
Chairman of the State Great Hural of Mongolia Sandag Byambatsogt and his spouse welcome NA President Tran Thanh Man and his spouse during their official visit to Mongolia. (Photo: Doan Tan/VNA)
Chairman of the State Great Hural of Mongolia Sandag Byambatsogt and his spouse welcome NA President Tran Thanh Man and his spouse during their official visit to Mongolia. (Photo: Doan Tan/VNA)
Chairman of the State Great Hural of Mongolia Sandag Byambatsogt welcomes NA President Tran Thanh Man. (Photo: Doan Tan/VNA)
Chairman of the State Great Hural of Mongolia Sandag Byambatsogt welcomes NA President Tran Thanh Man. (Photo: Doan Tan/VNA)
NA President Tran Thanh Man holds talks with Chairman of the State Great Hural of Mongolia Sandag Byambatsogt. (Photo: Doan Tan/VNA)
NA President Tran Thanh Man holds talks with Chairman of the State Great Hural of Mongolia Sandag Byambatsogt. (Photo: Doan Tan/VNA)
Chairman of the State Great Hural of Mongolia Sandag Byambatsogt speaks at the talks with NA President Tran Thanh Man. (Photo: Doan Tan/VNA)
Chairman of the State Great Hural of Mongolia Sandag Byambatsogt speaks at the talks with NA President Tran Thanh Man. (Photo: Doan Tan/VNA)
NA President Tran Thanh Man speaks at the talks with Chairman of the State Great Hural of Mongolia Sandag Byambatsogt. (Photo: Doan Tan/VNA)
NA President Tran Thanh Man speaks at the talks with Chairman of the State Great Hural of Mongolia Sandag Byambatsogt. (Photo: Doan Tan/VNA)
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NA President Tran Thanh Man welcomed in Ulan Bator, holds talks with Mongolian counterpart

National Assembly (NA) President Tran Thanh Man and his spouse were officially welcomed by Chairman of the State Great Hural of Mongolia Sandag Byambatsogt and his spouse in Ulan Bator on September 10, with the two parliament leaders holding talks immediately afterwards to discuss bilateral ties and cooperation.

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