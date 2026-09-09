Politics

Vietnam's top legislator visits school named after President Ho Chi Minh in Mongolia

The NA President proposed the Mongolian Government and Ulaanbaatar authorities continue supporting the school in improving education quality so that it can become one of Mongolia’s outstanding schools and remain a vivid symbol of Vietnam–Mongolia friendship.

NA President Tran Thanh Man, his spouse and officials stand besides the President Ho Chi Minh monument at Inter-Level School No. 14 in Ulaanbaatar on September 9. (Photo: VNA)
NA President Tran Thanh Man, his spouse and officials stand besides the President Ho Chi Minh monument at Inter-Level School No. 14 in Ulaanbaatar on September 9. (Photo: VNA)

Ulaanbaatar (VNA) – President of the National Assembly (NA) Tran Thanh Man and his spouse visited Inter-Level School No. 14 named after President Ho Chi Minh in Ulaanbaatar on September 9, part of his official visit to Mongolia.

They laid a floral tribute at the President Ho Chi Minh monument and visited the space commemorating the late Vietnamese leader on the school campus.

Welcoming the delegation, Mongolian students dressed in traditional costumes of both Mongolia and Vietnam performed songs and dances showcasing the cultural identities of the two countries.

In his remarks, NA President Man expressed his honour and emotion at visiting an institution of special significance to the traditional friendship between Vietnam and Mongolia.

He highlighted President Ho Chi Minh as the beloved leader of the Vietnamese people, a hero of national liberation and a great man of culture. He recalled that in July 1955, President Ho Chi Minh paid an official visit to Mongolia – the first by a Vietnamese leader to the country, laying an important foundation for the traditional friendship, solidarity and cooperation between the two peoples.

He praised the school’s teachers and students for their achievements in education and for contributing to greater mutual understanding and trust between the Vietnamese and Mongolian peoples, particularly since the two countries established their Comprehensive Partnership during General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam’s state visit to Mongolia in September 2024.

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NA President Tran Thanh Man and his spouse listen to a presentation on materials related to President Ho Chi Minh in the school's room of tradition. (Photo: VNA)

The top legislator encouraged teachers to continuously improve their knowledge and renew teaching methods to inspire patriotism and a passion for learning among students.

He also called on students to follow the five teachings of President Ho Chi Minh, namely loving the Fatherland and fellow citizens, studying and working well, maintaining solidarity and discipline, keeping good hygiene, and being humble, honest and courageous. He voiced his hope that their efforts will contribute to Mongolia's development as well as the development of the two countries' Comprehensive Partnership.

The NA President proposed the Mongolian Government and Ulaanbaatar authorities continue supporting the school in improving education quality so that it can become one of Mongolia’s outstanding schools and remain a vivid symbol of Vietnam–Mongolia friendship.

On the occasion, he presented 10,000 USD as a gift for the school to purchase teaching equipment in preparation for the 2026–2027 academic year.

Established in 1949, Inter-Level School No. 14 is one of Mongolia’s renowned educational institutions. Marking the 90th birth anniversary of President Ho Chi Minh in 1980, Mongolian leaders decided to name the school after him./.

VNA
#NQ 59 #President Ho Chi Minh #Mongolia #Tran Thanh Man #Inter-Level School No. 14 #Vietnam-Mongolia Comprehensive Partnership Mongolia Vietnam
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