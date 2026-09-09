Vietnam promotes investment opportunities at 11th Belt & Road Summit in Hong Kong

​Hong Kong (VNA) – The Consulate General of Vietnam and the Vietnam Trade Office in Hong Kong (China) jointly organised a booth to promote Vietnam and introduce investment opportunities to international businesses and investors at the 11th Belt & Road Summit, which opened on September 9 in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR).

Held under the theme “Advancing High-quality Development: Embarking on a New Journey”, the two-day event has attracted more than 6,000 delegates, including leaders, business representatives and investors from over 70 countries and territories.

The summit focuses on exploring new opportunities for economic, trade and investment cooperation in three strategic regions – the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), Central Asia and the Middle East.

​In his opening remarks, HKSAR Chief Executive John Lee highlighted Hong Kong’s central role in promoting regional economic connectivity, saying its merchandise trade with Belt & Road countries reached 323 billion USD over the past year, up about 17% year-on-year.

With the world struggling with unprecedented change and geopolitical fragmentation, connectivity, cooperation and consensus are essential, he said.

The signing ceremony of a memorandum of understanding on cooperation between Vietnam's Sovico Group JSC and Hong Kong's MTR Smart Mobility Co. Ltd (Photo: VNA)

Assessing this year’s event, Vietnamese Consul General in Hong Kong Le Duc Hanh said attendance at the summit and exhibition had increased significantly. Vietnam’s booth, located in the exhibition area for ASEAN countries, has drawn considerable attention from delegates, particularly businesses from the Chinese mainland, the Middle East and countries along the Belt and Road.

Hanh stressed that the summit provides a practical opportunity to promote Vietnam’s investment environment and support Vietnamese businesses seeking investment opportunities in Hong Kong.

Notably, an MoU on cooperation in developing urban infrastructure in Vietnam was signed between Hong Kong’s MTR Smart Mobility Co. Ltd and Sovico Group JSC, while MTR and Gamuda Vietnam also reached a cooperation agreement, witnessed by representatives of the Vietnamese and Malaysian consulates general.

She said the agreements clearly demonstrated the potential for cooperation based on the complementary strengths of the parties, promising concrete results in the time ahead.

Providing further information on economic cooperation, Deputy Consul General and Head of the Vietnam Trade Office in Hong Kong Vu Thi Thuy said the office’s participation aimed to provide the latest information on Vietnam’s business and investment environment.

Hong Kong has long been one of Vietnam’s leading trade and investment partners. In the first seven months of 2026 alone, Hong Kong rose to become Vietnam’s fourth-largest foreign investor, with registered capital of 4.9 billion USD, bringing its accumulated investment to nearly 44 billion USD.

Thuy expressed her hope that the summit would help Hong Kong maximise its role as a bridge for channelling investment from the Chinese mainland and other regional economies into Vietnam.

Hardy Diec, Managing Director of KCN Vietnam, a company specialising in ready-built factories and warehouses, said this was the company’s second participation in the Belt and Road exhibition in Hong Kong. The company aims to showcase ready-made infrastructure solutions that enable international investors to quickly launch production in Vietnam, contributing to attracting foreign direct investment, he added.

Besides plenary sessions on green finance and infrastructure, this year’s summit also covers emerging areas such as the low-altitude economy, digital transformation and solutions for connecting global supply chains.

More than 60 cooperation agreements and MoUs between governments and businesses are expected to be signed during the summit./.