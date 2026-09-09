Business

Vietnam promotes investment opportunities at 11th Belt & Road Summit in Hong Kong

The 11th Belt & Road Summit provides a practical opportunity to promote Vietnam’s investment environment and support Vietnamese businesses seeking investment opportunities in Hong Kong.

International clients explore investment cooperation opportunities in Vietnam at the 11th Belt & Road Summit in Hong Kong. (Photo: VNA)
International clients explore investment cooperation opportunities in Vietnam at the 11th Belt & Road Summit in Hong Kong. (Photo: VNA)

Hong Kong (VNA) – The Consulate General of Vietnam and the Vietnam Trade Office in Hong Kong (China) jointly organised a booth to promote Vietnam and introduce investment opportunities to international businesses and investors at the 11th Belt & Road Summit, which opened on September 9 in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR).

Held under the theme “Advancing High-quality Development: Embarking on a New Journey”, the two-day event has attracted more than 6,000 delegates, including leaders, business representatives and investors from over 70 countries and territories.

The summit focuses on exploring new opportunities for economic, trade and investment cooperation in three strategic regions – the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), Central Asia and the Middle East.

​In his opening remarks, HKSAR Chief Executive John Lee highlighted Hong Kong’s central role in promoting regional economic connectivity, saying its merchandise trade with Belt & Road countries reached 323 billion USD over the past year, up about 17% year-on-year.

With the world struggling with unprecedented change and geopolitical fragmentation, connectivity, cooperation and consensus are essential, he said.

vnanet-hong-kong1.jpg
The signing ceremony of a memorandum of understanding on cooperation between Vietnam's Sovico Group JSC and Hong Kong's MTR Smart Mobility Co. Ltd (Photo: VNA)

Assessing this year’s event, Vietnamese Consul General in Hong Kong Le Duc Hanh said attendance at the summit and exhibition had increased significantly. Vietnam’s booth, located in the exhibition area for ASEAN countries, has drawn considerable attention from delegates, particularly businesses from the Chinese mainland, the Middle East and countries along the Belt and Road.

Hanh stressed that the summit provides a practical opportunity to promote Vietnam’s investment environment and support Vietnamese businesses seeking investment opportunities in Hong Kong.

Notably, an MoU on cooperation in developing urban infrastructure in Vietnam was signed between Hong Kong’s MTR Smart Mobility Co. Ltd and Sovico Group JSC, while MTR and Gamuda Vietnam also reached a cooperation agreement, witnessed by representatives of the Vietnamese and Malaysian consulates general.

She said the agreements clearly demonstrated the potential for cooperation based on the complementary strengths of the parties, promising concrete results in the time ahead.

Providing further information on economic cooperation, Deputy Consul General and Head of the Vietnam Trade Office in Hong Kong Vu Thi Thuy said the office’s participation aimed to provide the latest information on Vietnam’s business and investment environment.

Hong Kong has long been one of Vietnam’s leading trade and investment partners. In the first seven months of 2026 alone, Hong Kong rose to become Vietnam’s fourth-largest foreign investor, with registered capital of 4.9 billion USD, bringing its accumulated investment to nearly 44 billion USD.

Thuy expressed her hope that the summit would help Hong Kong maximise its role as a bridge for channelling investment from the Chinese mainland and other regional economies into Vietnam.

Hardy Diec, Managing Director of KCN Vietnam, a company specialising in ready-built factories and warehouses, said this was the company’s second participation in the Belt and Road exhibition in Hong Kong. The company aims to showcase ready-made infrastructure solutions that enable international investors to quickly launch production in Vietnam, contributing to attracting foreign direct investment, he added.

Besides plenary sessions on green finance and infrastructure, this year’s summit also covers emerging areas such as the low-altitude economy, digital transformation and solutions for connecting global supply chains.

More than 60 cooperation agreements and MoUs between governments and businesses are expected to be signed during the summit./.

VNA
#NQ 59 #Vietnam Trade Office in Hong Kong #11th Belt & Road Summit #Hong Kong Hong Kong Vietnam
Follow VietnamPlus

International integration

Related News

A visitor explores Vietnamese coffee at the expo. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam pushes coffee, farm produce at Hong Kong food expo

After nearly 200 years, especially since the Doi Moi (renewal) began in 1986, Vietnamese coffee is now exported to more than 100 countries and territories and supports about 2.6 million jobs. Vietnam remains the world’s second largest coffee exporter, holding roughly 19-21% of the global market, and is the top producer of Robusta coffee.

The Vietnamese Consulate General's booth at the Hong Kong Book Fair (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese cultural heritage promoted at Hong Kong Book Fair

The booth of the Vietnamese Consulate General in Hong Kong has attracted considerable attention with a vibrant display featuring traditional conical hats painted with Vietnamese landscapes, red lanterns and large images of popular destinations such as Ha Long Bay, Sa Pa, Hue and Da Nang.

A durian stall at APITA supermarket (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese food wins over consumers in Hong Kong

Hong Kong remained Vietnam's fifth-largest foreign investor in 2025. Bilateral trade also recorded remarkable growth of more than 70% during the year, with Vietnam's exports to Hong Kong surging by over 90%, making Vietnam the third-largest exporter to the market after mainland China and Taiwan (China).

See more

Cai Mep - Thi Vai Port complex in Ho Chi Minh City (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City seeks to make seaports new growth driver

To maximise its seaport advantages, Ho Chi Minh City is developing smart and green ports while promoting clean energy, lower emissions and sustainable supply chains. It aims to establish an integrated ecosystem linking seaports with industrial parks, logistics centres, free trade zones, multimodal transport networks and an international financial centre.

Farmers visit the off-season durian orchard of Cao Chi Dai in Vinh Hanh commune, An Giang province (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam promotes finance for green agriculture

Over the past five years, Vietnam has developed and gradually implemented a green finance system to support low-emission and environmentally friendly production, including agriculture. Based on the State Bank of Vietnam's Directive No. 03/CT-NHNN dated March 24, 2015, banks including BIDV, VCB, HDBank and Agribank have introduced green credit packages for waste treatment, high-tech agriculture, digital transformation, regional linkages and emission reduction across production chains.

An overview of the meeting between representatives from Polish businesses and the Agency for Domestic Market Surveillance and Development. (Photo: Agency for Domestic Market Surveillance and Development)

Polish businesses seek suppliers, partners in Vietnam

MAJAMI, a confectionery manufacturer and trader under Sweet House, is seeking distributors for Polish confectionery products in the Vietnamese market. Meanwhile, GABONA, a distributor and wholesaler of professional cosmetics, hair care and make-up products and beauty accessories, is looking for Vietnamese manufacturers of vegan and natural cosmetics.

Kendra Rinas, Chief of Mission for IOM Vietnam speaks at the event. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam advances in building, using migrant labour data system: workshop

Data presented in the report reflects effective migration governance in recent years. The average recruitment cost paid by migrant workers dropped by 23.8%, from 164.9 million VND (6,400 USD) in 2021 to 125.7 million VND in 2025. Conversely, average first-month earnings abroad rose by 25.4%, increasing from 22.4 million VND to 28.1 million VND.

Workers produce leather shoes for export at Lefaso Tra Vinh Investment and Production Joint Stock Company in Tra Cu commune, Vinh Long province. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese exporters pivot to ease pressure from US tariffs

Pressure from the new US tariff policy is prompting Vietnamese exporters to reassess their strategies. Rather than pursuing volume-driven growth, many are shifting towards higher-value orders, tighter cost control, greater productivity and a more balanced allocation of markets to reduce reliance on a single destination.

A worker handles and stacks goods. Nearly 138,100 businesses were newly founded from January to August, up 7.7% over the same period last year, while more than 40,800 businesses completed dissolution procedures, a jump of 125.5%. (Photo: VNA)

Firm entry and exits point to continued restructuring pressure

Updates from the National Statistics Office last week showed that nearly 138,100 businesses were newly founded from January to August, up 7.7% over the same period last year, while more than 40,800 businesses completed dissolution procedures, a jump of 125.5%.

A Vietnamese business introduces durian cakes to Chinese visitors at the 22nd China-ASEAN Expo (CAEXPO) in 2025. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam steps up trade, investment promotion at China-ASEAN Expo

According to the CAEXPO Secretariat, Vietnam will once again lease an entire exhibition area of about 3,000sq.m, featuring 170 booths, making it one of the ASEAN countries with the largest exhibition spaces at this year’s event. Nearly 100 Vietnamese businesses have confirmed their participation, including major brands such as Trung Nguyen Group, TH Group, Saigon Coffee and Biti’s.

An overview of the VIFC's Executive Council meeting on September 7 (Photo: VNA)

Six groups of products, services proposed at Vietnam International Financial Centre

Deputy Minister of Finance Nguyen Thi Bich Ngoc said the products and services include investment funds and asset management, asset-backed digital assets, international carbon credits, commodity trading and derivatives infrastructure linked to trade and supply-chain financing, financial technology, and bonds issued at the centre. As these groups are at different stages of readiness, they will be rolled out in phases rather than simultaneously.

The meeting between the Quang Ninh delegation and Siemens Mobility (Photo published by VNA)

Quang Ninh seeks cooperation, investment opportunities in Germany

A Quang Ninh official praised the collaboration between Siemens Mobility and VinSpeed in developing the Hanoi–Quang Ninh high-speed railway and expressed his hope that the project will pave the way for future cooperation between Siemens Mobility and Quang Ninh in modern railway development and workforce training.

At the 10th intersessional meeting of UNCITRAL Working Group III in Ninh Binh province on September 7, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam hosts UNCITRAL Working Group III intersessional meeting for first time

By hosting the 10th UNCITRAL Working Group III intersessional meeting, Vietnam wishes to continue playing an active and proactive role in UNCITRAL in general and Working Group III in particular, working alongside the international community to strengthen cooperation, share experience and contribute to the development of the international legal framework.