Turkey hails Vietnam’s growing international standing

Hanoi (VNA) – Türkiye highly values Vietnam’s impressive socio-economic achievements and its increasingly prominent position in the international arena, Turkish Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Berris Ekinci said at a recent ceremony marking Vietnam’s 81st National Day (September 2, 1945 – 2026) at the Ethnography Museum in the Turkish capital city of Ankara.

Ekinci affirmed that Türkiye attaches importance to strengthening political trust and stands ready to work closely with Vietnam to maximise the potential for cooperation in key areas.

The two countries’ traditional friendship and multifaceted cooperation are developing strongly and substantively, she noted, expressing her belief in the sustainable development of their partnership.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Türkiye Dang Thi Thu Ha reviewed the development of bilateral ties since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1978, affirming that cooperation has grown strongly and substantively, particularly in politics and diplomacy, economy and trade, and defence and security. She congratulated Türkiye on officially becoming a dialogue partner of ASEAN.

The ambassador also highlighted the enduring spiritual connection between President Ho Chi Minh and Turkish leader Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, saying that this served as an invisible yet enduring bridge connecting the two peoples across generations.

The ceremony, hosted by the Vietnamese Embassy in Türkiye, brought together foreign ambassadors and diplomatic representatives in Ankara, representatives of the Turkish parliament, ministries, local authorities, and the Vietnamese community in the country. It featured cultural performances and traditional Vietnamese cuisine, offering guests an insight into the Southeast Asian country’s cultural identity.

On the occasion, the twin towers of the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Türkiye (TOBB) in Ankara were illuminated with an image of Vietnam’s national flag, conveying a warm congratulatory message to Vietnam on its National Day, while vividly reflecting the growing friendship and multifaceted cooperation between the two countries./.