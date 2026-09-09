Politics

Turkey hails Vietnam’s growing international standing

Vietnamese Ambassador to Türkiye Dang Thi Thu Ha reviewed the development of bilateral ties since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1978, affirming that cooperation has grown strongly and substantively, particularly in politics and diplomacy, economy and trade, and defence and security. She congratulated Türkiye on officially becoming a dialogue partner of ASEAN.

The twin towers of the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Türkiye (TOBB) in Ankara are brilliantly illuminated with the image of Vietnam's national flag. (Photo: Vietnamese Embassy in Türkiye)
The twin towers of the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Türkiye (TOBB) in Ankara are brilliantly illuminated with the image of Vietnam's national flag. (Photo: Vietnamese Embassy in Türkiye)

Hanoi (VNA) – Türkiye highly values Vietnam’s impressive socio-economic achievements and its increasingly prominent position in the international arena, Turkish Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Berris Ekinci said at a recent ceremony marking Vietnam’s 81st National Day (September 2, 1945 – 2026) at the Ethnography Museum in the Turkish capital city of Ankara.

Ekinci affirmed that Türkiye attaches importance to strengthening political trust and stands ready to work closely with Vietnam to maximise the potential for cooperation in key areas.

The two countries’ traditional friendship and multifaceted cooperation are developing strongly and substantively, she noted, expressing her belief in the sustainable development of their partnership.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Türkiye Dang Thi Thu Ha reviewed the development of bilateral ties since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1978, affirming that cooperation has grown strongly and substantively, particularly in politics and diplomacy, economy and trade, and defence and security. She congratulated Türkiye on officially becoming a dialogue partner of ASEAN.

The ambassador also highlighted the enduring spiritual connection between President Ho Chi Minh and Turkish leader Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, saying that this served as an invisible yet enduring bridge connecting the two peoples across generations.

The ceremony, hosted by the Vietnamese Embassy in Türkiye, brought together foreign ambassadors and diplomatic representatives in Ankara, representatives of the Turkish parliament, ministries, local authorities, and the Vietnamese community in the country. It featured cultural performances and traditional Vietnamese cuisine, offering guests an insight into the Southeast Asian country’s cultural identity.

On the occasion, the twin towers of the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Türkiye (TOBB) in Ankara were illuminated with an image of Vietnam’s national flag, conveying a warm congratulatory message to Vietnam on its National Day, while vividly reflecting the growing friendship and multifaceted cooperation between the two countries./.

VNA
#NQ 59 #Türkiye #Vietnam’s 81st National Day #Vietnamese Ambassador to Türkiye #Vietnam-Türkiye relations Turkey Vietnam
Follow VietnamPlus

Resolution in action

International integration

Related News

An overview of the seminar entitled "Opportunities and challenges for market development in Turkish market" (Photo: Ministry of Industry and Trade)

Türkiye offers export potential for Vietnamese food producers: seminar

Türkiye’s target of lifting total exports of goods and services to more than 400 billion USD in 2026 could create additional opportunities for Vietnamese agricultural products, food and beverages, said Ta Manh Cuong, director of the Trade and Investment Promotion Support Centre.

See more

Nguyen Xuan Thang, member of the 13th Party Central Committee's Political Bureau and Chairman of the Central Theory Council (left) and Li Shulei, Politburo member, Secretary of the CPC Central Committee’s Secretariat, and Head of the CPC Central Committee’s Publicity Department, (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, China step up theoretical exchanges, share Party-building experience

During his working visit to China, Nguyen Xuan Thang, member of the 13th Party Central Committee's Political Bureau and Chairman of the Central Theory Council, had a meeting with Li Shulei, Politburo member, Secretary of the CPC Central Committee’s Secretariat, and Head of the CPC Central Committee’s Publicity Department, during which the two sides held in-depth discussions on theoretical research, practical reviews and Party building, and agreed to further strengthen cooperation and experience sharing between the two Parties.

Vietnamese Consul General in Perth Pham Hai Anh (C) meets with Northern Territory Administrator David Connolly and his spouse. (Photo published by VNA)

Vietnam, Australia’s Northern Territory eye direct air route

A key proposal raised during the meetings was the early establishment of a direct air route linking Vietnam with Darwin. The route is expected to facilitate travel as well as trade, investment, education and tourism ties, while further promoting people-to-people exchanges.

Congratulations to DPRK on National Day

Congratulations to DPRK on National Day

Vietnamese leaders have extended their greetings to leaders of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea on the 78th anniversary of its National Day (September 9).

Chairwoman of the Vietnam - Mongolia Friendship Parliamentary Group (VMFPG) Judagiin Bayarmaam and Mongolian officials welcome President of the National Assembly Tran Thanh Man and his spouse at Chinggis Khan Aiport, Ulaanbaatar on September 9 noon (local time). (Photo: VNA)

National Assembly President begins official visit to Mongolia

The visit aims to promote substantive cooperation between the two legislatures, contributing to strengthening collobation in defence, security and economic ties, particularly in science and technology and other emerging areas of cooperation, in line with the depth and scope of the Vietnam - Mongolia Comprehensive Partnership.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam and French President Emmanuel Macron visit the President Ho Chi Minh Relic Site at the Presidential Palace in May 2025. (Photo: VNA)

Opening up new development space for Vietnam-France relations

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam’s official visit to France demonstrates Vietnam’s special regard for the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and contributes to making the two countries strategic bridges in ASEAN and the EU.

Politburo member, Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and Head of the Committee's Commission for Policy and Strategy Nguyen Thanh Nghi holds a working session with Alexey Komissarov, Director of the Russian Presidential Academy of National Economy and Public Administration (RANEPA), in Moscow on September 8. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Russia seek stronger cooperation in policy research, training

Head of the Committee's Commission for Policies and Strategies Nguyen Thanh Nghi expressed appreciation for the RANEPA and its predecessor institutions for their contributions to training and fostering Vietnamese officials. Over the past decades, nearly 1,000 Vietnamese officials and leaders have studied and received training there, many of whom have gone on to hold important positions in Vietnam’s political system.

Ambassador Mai Phan Dung, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations, the World Trade Organisation and other international organisations in Geneva at the general debate on the global human rights situation at the opening of the UNHRC’s 63rd regular session in Geneva on September 7. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam calls for stronger effectiveness of UN Human Rights Council

As a member of the UNHRC for the 2026-2028 term, Vietnam reaffirmed its commitment to promoting sincere dialogue and constructive cooperation with all countries and UN mechanisms, in line with the principles of universality, fairness, objectivity, impartiality and non-interference.

President of the National Assembly Tran Thanh Man and his spouse Nguyen Thi Thanh Nga leave Seoul on September 9 morning, concluding their official visit to the Republic of Korea. (Photo: VNA)

NA President concludes official visit to Republic of Korea

During his stay, NA President Man held a meeting with Prime Minister Han Seong Sook and talks with NA Speaker Cho Jeong Sik. At the meetings, the two sides spoke highly of the positive development of Vietnam-RoK relations, particularly regular exchanges of delegations at all levels, especially high-level ones. They affirmed that the two countries have become each other’s leading important partners in economy, trade and investment.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam and Chairwoman of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of Russia Valentina Matvienko see photos depicting the Vietnam-Russia relationship. (Photo: VNA)

Top leader meets with Chairwoman of Russia’s Federation Council

Top Vietnamese leader To Lam proposed that the legislative bodies of Vietnam and Russia continue to play their role in improving a favourable legal framework for bilateral cooperation; and strengthen oversight of and urge the implementation of agreements reached by the senior leaders and Governments of the two countries, thereby helping translate political commitments into concrete programmes, projects and cooperation outcomes.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence Gen. Phan Van Giang (right) and Russian Defence Minister Andrey Belousov exchange souvenirs. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Russia promote defence cooperation

In order for bilateral defence ties to truly match its role as a strategic pillar of the Vietnam-Russia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in the new period, the two sides agreed to focus on promoting several key areas, including delegation exchanges and contacts at all levels, particularly high-level one; maintaining effective defence strategic consultation and dialogue mechanisms; training; and United Nations peacekeeping operations.

At the meeting between General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam and Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin in Moscow on September 8. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese, Russian leaders call for stronger trade cooperation

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam and Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustino agreed to study the establishment of new cooperation mechanisms and specialised working groups in various fields, and pledged to encourage businesses from both countries to expand their operations in each other’s markets.